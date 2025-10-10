Sharjah: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) reaffirmed its pioneering role in driving the transformation of higher education through its participation in the International Education Show 2025, held from October 8 to 11 at Expo Centre Sharjah. This participation reflects the university’s commitment to strengthening the model of smart and lifelong sustainable learning and empowering new generations with the knowledge and future skills required to thrive, in alignment with the UAE’s vision of building an innovation-driven knowledge society.

During the event, the university showcased its diverse portfolio of accredited undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs designed to meet the needs of learners across key fields such as business management, healthcare, environmental management, green economy and sustainability, e-learning, quality, and innovation. The university’s pavilion also served as an interactive platform to highlight its learner-centered smart education ecosystem, offering visitors the opportunity to experience a flexible and adaptive learning model tailored to future needs.

Nadia AlShaya, Accounts Senior Manager said: “At HBMSU, we remain firmly committed to leading the transformation of higher education, building on our strong legacy of adopting a smart and sustainable learning model that equips youth to address regional and global challenges. Our participation in the International Education Show reflects our strategic direction to prepare a new generation of graduates capable of contributing effectively to national development and supporting the UAE’s ambitious vision of a competitive knowledge economy. We believe that academic excellence and constructive engagement with learners and partners form the foundation for realizing our future aspirations.”

The International Education Show is one of the UAE’s leading academic events, attracting thousands of learners and stakeholders from across the region. HBMSU’s participation underscores its dedication to expanding access to quality higher education and reinforces its standing as an innovative institution that embraces artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in shaping the future of learning.