Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has launched an innovative initiative called “An Artificial Intelligence Agent for Every Faculty”, the first of its kind in the country and the region, to tap into the advanced capabilities of the latest technologies in higher education. This launch has taken place during a media meeting held at HBMSU Campus in Dubai. This pioneering step aims to reshape the future of higher education, in alignment with the “National AI Strategy of the UAE 2031” and the “Education Strategy 2033 (E33),” underscoring the leading role of HBMSU at the global level for innovation in higher education.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, HBMSU Chancellor, said: “We have launched this initiative in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and President of HBMSU, stating: ‘Today we are shaping the features of a new stage in which we aspire that artificial intelligence (AI) will form the pillar for designing future initiatives and services in Dubai.’

Dr. Mansoor added, “At the University, under the guidance of H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and the Board members, we are keen to contribute to consolidating Dubai’s leadership as a global leader in AI-powered higher education, keeping pace with the vision of the UAE in education. This initiative represents a game changer in learning and education, creating a paradigm shift in academic institutions by transforming academic tasks. The system turns these tasks into smart speedy processes and enhances the faculty’s and learners’ experiences. All these advantages are gained by a new ecosystem that benefits from the latest agentic AI technology.”

This initiative aims to enhance the academic role of faculty members and organize academic tasks in a way that allows them to dedicate more time to supervision and guidance, as well as to research and development efforts. It also seeks to tailor learning experiences and curricula for each learner in accordance with their individual needs. This ecosystem consists of an AI agent that performs the following tasks: Content Development to prepare outlines of courses and programs, Assessment Generation to design exams, Performance Analyzing to follow up on learners’ achievement and propose support and assistance strategies.

Through this new educational system, HBMSU has succeeded in reducing content development time by 85%, reducing the burden on faculty by 95%, and enhancing mastery by 40%. Since this system contributes to driving research and development at the University, enhances the level of academic and educational performance in all its aspects, and reduces the costs of designing and producing courses and academic programs, this platform brings numerous benefits to the educational institution itself.

This platform has been developed entirely in Dubai with international standards, by the HBMSU team led by Maitha Al-Tunaiji, Vice Chancellor of HBMSU for Artificial Intelligence and Technology. The ecosystem is equipped with professional ethics standards for the use of artificial intelligence, including protection of privacy, reduction of bias, transparency, and compliance with accessibility standards.

