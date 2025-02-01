Doha, Qatar – Hamad International Airport (DOH) is pleased to announce the opening of Concourse E as part of its latest terminal expansion program. Designed to further elevate the passenger journey, this development prioritises boarding efficiency, reduces reliance on remote gates & buses and incorporates accessibility & sustainability focused design.

The expansion adds 51,000 square meters of space to the airport, featuring eight (8) new contact gates representing a 20% overall addition that enable faster boarding and improved operational efficiency at the World’s Best Airport.

Further development with Concourse D expansion to be announced in a few weeks.

Concourse E features:

Advanced Self-Boarding Technology: Enhancing passenger convenience with self-boarding gates that scan boarding passes automatically for a smoother travel experience.

Accessibility-Focused Design: Integrated universal design principles including hearing loops, ramps, elevators, and spacious seating areas to ensure ease of mobility for passengers with disabilities.

Ergonomic Seating Arrangements: A variety of seating styles with built-in power outlets, catering to passenger comfort.

Expanded Retail & Dining Options: A selection of new shopping and dining experiences for all passengers.

Sustainable Infrastructure: Featuring cutting-edge energy-efficient systems, innovative water management solutions, and optimized thermal comfort, the concourse reinforces Hamad International Airport's commitment to sustainability.

Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, commented: “We are thrilled to see this modern concourse come to life, providing our passengers with a more seamless and comfortable travel experience. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering world-class facilities that emphasize efficiency, accessibility and sustainability. With the launch of Concourse E, travelers can experience the first phase of a transformative expansion aimed at elevating every aspect of their journey. This marks only the beginning, with further developments planned to enhance connectivity, capacity, and the overall experience at Hamad International Airport”.

About Hamad International Airport

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

In 2024, Hamad International Airport has been named the “World’s Best Airport” at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, winning the title for the third time. The airport also collected the “Best Airport Shopping” for the second year running, “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 10th time in a row, “Best Airport 40 to 50 million Passengers” and the “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” for the second time.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

