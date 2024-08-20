Doha, Qatar: Building on the dynamic growth observed in the first half of 2024, Hamad International Airport (DOH) announced that July 2024 has become the busiest month in its operational history, serving a remarkable 4.73 million passengers. This milestone represents a significant 10.2% increase compared to July of the previous year, solidifying the airport’s status as a leading global aviation hub.

This surge in passenger numbers can be attributed to several key factors: The airport's airline partners have increased their flight frequencies to cater to the heightened demand during the summer travel season. Additionally, Qatar Airways, the national carrier, expanded its network of destinations and introduced seasonal summer operations, further enhancing the airport's connectivity. Total aircraft movement at Hamad International Airport in July increased by 3.9 per cent compared to the previous month.

The load factor, which measures how full flights are, stood at 82.8%, indicating a high occupancy rate for flights operating at Hamad International Airport. This high load factor reflects the efficient utilisation of capacity. The previous record for the busiest month was set in January 2024, when Hamad International Airport served 4.5 million passengers.

The top destinations in July were London, Bangkok, Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah; whereas the top countries are India, USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

In 2024, Hamad International Airport has been named the “World’s Best Airport” at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, winning the title for the third time. The airport also collected the “Best Airport Shopping” for the second year running, “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 10th time in a row, “Best Airport 40 to 50 million Passengers” and the “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” for the second time.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

