Doha - Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Web Summit to advance innovation, entrepreneurship, and research transformation and promote Qatar’s innovation ecosystem worldwide.

The agreement builds upon HBKU’s successful participation at last year’s Web Summit and will see the university participate in future editions of the world’s largest tech event, including those held in Doha, Lisbon, and potentially other international venues. From Web Summit Qatar 2025 onward, the University will participate in a global dialogue on critical topics that inform Qatar’s national development priorities and showcase its expertise in applied research that contributes to the country’s society and economy and positively impacts communities around the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President, HBKU, noted: “Web Summit Qatar and our university are a reflection of the country’s establishment as a hub for technological innovation. We both aim to foster a convergence of knowledge and industries in the Arab world that scales research initiatives in critical areas and strengthens its innovation and business landscape. Our engagement with Web Summit will ensure that we can promote Qatar’s dynamic knowledge-based economy to investors and stakeholders around the world.”

HBKU will contribute to the Web Summit Qatar 2025 with dynamic speakers and experts across a range of topics such as artificial intelligence, precision health, progressive education, and sustainability in line with the country and University’s priorities. The University will also host cutting-edge technology showcases and start-ups developed within its robust incubation and development infrastructure, facilitated by its Office of Innovation and Industrial Relations. Its faculty, scientists, researchers, and students will exhibit their technologies and start-ups over the course of the summit and engage with peers, investors, and stakeholders from around the world, exemplifying how its research-intensive focus includes a commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in search of solutions for pressing issues around the world.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

