New graduate program to boost national talent pipeline in emerging technologies through collaboration and funding agreement

Doha: Building on their shared commitment to strengthening national capabilities in advanced electronics, semiconductor technologies, and intelligent systems, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council have entered into a strategic partnership. Under the collaboration, QRDI will fund the University’s newly launched master’s program in Integrated Circuits and Intelligent Systems Design.

Formalized through a funding agreement signed on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026 by Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President, HBKU and Eng. Omar Al Ansari, Secretary General, QRDI, the new program will provide world-class education and develop future generations of experts. Under the agreement, QRDI will provide funding of up to $1 million. By combining HBKU’s academic and research expertise with QRDI’s advancement of Qatar’s RDI ecosystem, the program will cultivate a highly skilled workforce aligned with national priorities in emerging technologies.

Led by renowned faculty and researchers in electronic and computer engineering, the program will provide students with rigorous theoretical grounding alongside applied training in integrated circuits, embedded systems, intelligent hardware architectures, and hardware-to-software co-design. A state-of-the-art curriculum emphasizes experiential learning, industry-relevant projects, and research-driven instruction, high-tech industry, and national research endeavors.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, said: “This funding agreement with QRDI reflects a shared commitment to advancing Qatar’s capabilities in semiconductor and intelligent systems technologies. Through this partnership, we are preparing a new generation of highly skilled talent equipped with the expertise and innovation mindset required to lead in critical fields that will shape Qatar’s knowledge based economy and global competitiveness and be responsive to evolving technological needs and trends.”

“This partnership reflects QRDI Council's focus on building deep technical capability in areas where advanced skills are critical to long-term competitiveness," said Eng. Omar Al-Ansari, Secretary General of the QRDI Council. “We are supporting engineers with practical experience in semiconductor design, intelligent hardware, and system-level integration by funding HBKU's master's program in Integrated Circuits and Intelligent Systems Design. These skills are necessary to promote the development of advanced industries and convert research into deployable solutions. Talent development is directly linked to actual technological and industrial priorities when academia and the larger RDI ecosystem work well together.”

From his side, Dr. Amine Bermak, Distinguished Professor and Associate Dean, College of Science and Engineering, HBKU, added: “This master’s degree underscores HBKU’s commitment to strengthening Qatar’s knowledge economy through world-class education and research in advanced integrated circuits and AI-enabled hardware. Enabled by strategic collaboration with QRDI and Invest Qatar, this initiative translates academic excellence into practical capability.”

Together, HBKU and QRDI are putting in place a sustainable talent pool that converts advanced education into technological leadership. This cooperation strengthens the university’s position as a catalyst for national capacity building, facilitating Qatar’s shift toward developing homegrown expertise in key technologies that will define the future.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a national entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”.

Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

