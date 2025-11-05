Dubai, UAE: The Hospitality Asset Managers Association Middle East & Africa (HAMA MEA) celebrates ten years of shaping the region’s hospitality investment and asset management ecosystem. Established in 2015 within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), HAMA MEA has evolved into a trusted regional voice for hotel owners, operators, investors, and policymakers across the Middle East and Africa. Over the past decade, the association has driven professional standards, investment discipline, and collaboration that have strengthened the region’s reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality investment hubs. What began as a member association has evolved into a powerful regional platform fostering transparency, education, and data-driven decision-making.

A Decade of Regional Impact

HAMA MEA has partnered with institutions such as Les Roches and the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management to deliver immersive learning programmes, including recurring Asset Management Masterclasses, leadership workshops, and mentorship initiatives. These sessions aim to build the next generation of regional hotel asset managers and strengthen governance and value creation.

In collaboration with analytics partners such as HotStats, the association has hosted regular data-led briefings covering ADR, RevPAR, occupancy trends, and pipeline dynamics. These insights have guided owners and investors in optimizing performance and capital allocation across the Gulf, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa. HAMA MEA has also convened private roundtables and advisory sessions alongside major industry forums to align owners, operators, and government stakeholders on pre-opening challenges, workforce development, and sustainable growth.

By connecting investors with high-quality projects and partners, HAMA MEA has helped drive conversions, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use lifestyle developments in markets such as Saudi Arabia and Africa’s emerging corridors. Strategic partnerships with entities including Dubai FDI, DIFC, Bird & Bird, Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, and other key industry players have amplified collective efforts to strengthen the regional hospitality ecosystem.

Commenting on the 10th anniversary, René Beil, President, HAMA MEA, said “HAMA MEA was created to quietly raise the game for owners and the profession. We bring owners, operators, advisors, academia and government around one table, listen first, and turn shared experience into practical next steps. Our work is intentionally humble, evidence-led and no egos, just useful collaboration that translates data into decisions which protect value and jobs. I’m grateful to our members and partners who share that spirit; the hotels are the headline, not us, and our job is to help the ecosystem make good decisions that stand up in the real world.”

Amit Nayak, CHA, Vice President, HAMA MEA commented “Our role is to turn market signals into asset-level action—fast and clear. We pair hard data with on-the-ground realities: pre-opening discipline, thoughtful capex, sharper F&B and steady post-opening performance. We’re students of the market who roll up our sleeves with owners and operators to pressure-test assumptions and move from insight to action. Owners don’t need noise; they need clarity—and when assets are resilient, teams are supported and guests choose our destinations again, that’s success for us.”

Looking ahead to 2025–2026, HAMA MEA is building on a decade of success with a renewed focus on resilience, sustainability, and digital transformation. The association aims to drive asset productivity through diversified revenue streams, technology enablement, and capital-efficient strategies; advance the green transition by supporting decarbonization, sustainable procurement, and utility optimization tied to financing incentives; and strengthen digital and data transformation by developing owner-aligned KPIs, automated reporting, and AI-assisted forecasting. With a growing emphasis on Saudi Arabia and Africa, HAMA MEA is also enhancing local asset management capacity to support giga-project pre-openings and cross-border investments. Additionally, the association is expanding education access through scholarships, internships, and mentorships that connect universities with ownership platforms and operating hospitality assets.

About HAMA MEA

The Hospitality Asset Managers Association Middle East & Africa (HAMA MEA) is a not‑for‑profit association representing a growing network of hotel asset management professionals across the region. Since its founding in 2015 in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), HAMA MEA has focused on advancing the discipline of hotel asset management through education, collaboration and advocacy. HAMA MEA is part of the global HAMA network with chapters in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and China.