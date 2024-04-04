Cairo, Egypt – Coinciding with the Ramadan unfolds, Halan, Egypt's premier fintech ecosystem, is set to transform the landscape of financial services with the launch of its revolutionary financial super app. Recognizing the growing demand for a unified platform for all financial needs, Halan's comprehensive suite of services aims to streamline money management for millions of Egyptians, marking a significant leap towards financial empowerment. Launched amidst the holy month, Halan's mega advertising campaign has ignited widespread enthusiasm, with users embracing its innovative approach to finance.

Through the Halan super app, users gain unprecedented access to a wide array of financial tools and services, seamlessly integrated into a single platform. With the newly launched Halan Card, users can shop anywhere with flexible payment options. They can access attractive investment opportunities such as gold purchases with convenient installments and earning unmatched annual interest on savings. Halan streamlines financial transactions with seamless bill payments and peer-to-peer transfers via Halan Cash, alongside simple financing options and personalized loan plans. Users can also enjoy hassle-free shopping with doorstep delivery and irresistible deals available on its e-grocer and e-commerce platforms, and participate in engaging gaming experiences for the chance to win daily prizes. In one single app, users can get money, make money, transfer money, play and win money, and shop, all in one place, for the first time in Egypt.

"Halan's financial super app is a game-changer," says Mounir Nakhla, Founder and CEO of MNT Halan. "It doesn’t only simplify managing money, it revolutionizes it while empowering users with innovative financial solutions. Our Ramadan campaign is educational, humorous and is positioning Halan as the go to solution to every Egyptian’s financial needs."

"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that Halan's super app delivers an unparalleled user experience. The traction we're witnessing is a testament to our commitment to innovation and simplicity in financial services," adds Ahmed Mohsen, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Halan.

The campaign, featuring Chico, Egypt's beloved comedian, resonates with Halan's mission to democratize finance, making it accessible to all. Leveraging influencers and user-generated content, the campaign has gained significant traction, amplifying its impact across Egypt.

In addition to its digital and television presence, Halan's campaign has brought the excitement of finance directly to users through a strategic partnership with Circle K. Across Egypt, their branches serve as distribution points for the Halan Card, offering users convenient access to Halan's suite of financial services. With such an extensive network across Egypt, the collaboration underscores Halan’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience for users, reinforcing its position as a leader in financial inclusion. To further expand reach, Halan has also set up distribution points across several malls in key urban centers.

Founded in 2018, Halan continues to redefine access to financial services through technology, serving millions of Egyptians with transformative solutions. As Ramadan progresses, Halan invites all Egyptians to join the celebration of financial empowerment and convenience, embracing the opportunities for growth and prosperity that lie ahead.

About MNT-Halan

MNT-Halan is Egypt’s leading fintech ecosystem and the largest and fastest-growing lender to the unbanked and underbanked. Founded in 2018, with roots dating back to 2010, the company is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. MNT-Halan was created to digitally bank the unbanked and substitute cash with electronic solutions The MNT-Halan digital ecosystem includes small and micro-business lending, payments, consumer finance, and e-commerce. With +1.5 million quarterly active users, MNT-Halan served more than 7 million customers in Egypt, of which 5 million are financial clients and 2.5 million are borrowers. MNT-Halan has obtained the micro, consumer, and nano finance licenses from the Financial Regulatory Authority enabling it to provide services to both businesses and consumers across Egypt. It has also obtained the first independent electronic wallet license from the Central Bank of Egypt to disburse, collect and transfer money digitally through mobile applications.