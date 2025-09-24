Specialists represent diverse disciplines, including psychology, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and neuropsychology

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hakkini Mental Health Clinics has recruited 17 qualified professionals since opening its first Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) clinic in May and plans to add more than 40 certified clinicians over the next 15 months. The rapid expansion comes as demand for mental health services in the UAE surges, with the sector projected to generate revenues of US$150 million this year.

Hakkini Mental Health Clinics has built a world-class team of 17 highly qualified practitioners since opening its first Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) clinic in February 2025. Together, the team brings over two centuries of combined clinical experience, underscoring Hakkini’s commitment to setting the standard for excellence in mental health and neurodevelopmental support in the UAE.

As demand for mental health services continues to rise, projected to generate revenues of US$150 million this year, Hakkini is committed to building a system of care and clinical programs that would be considered a center of excellence whether in Dubai, London, or New York. A key part of this vision is attracting the very best medical professionals, both from within the region and overseas.

Hakkini’s clinicians span the full spectrum of mental healthcare, including clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, and neuropsychologists. Collectively, they speak 10 languages, from Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, and Urdu to Swahili and European languages, enabling the clinic to provide culturally responsive care to the UAE’s diverse communities.

Aligned with the UAE’s national strategy for wellbeing, Hakkini continues to establish itself as a trusted provider of evidence-based care. Its mission is to deliver accessible, high-quality mental health support for children, families, and adults, while addressing the growing need for specialist services in the region.

Adam Griffin, CEO and Medical Director at Hakkini Mental Health Clinics said: “We fully back efforts designed to elevate the UAE's role as a global leader in mental health innovation in alignment with the National Quality of Life Strategy 2031.By attracting globally trained specialists and offering long-term career pathways, Hakkini actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become a hub for world-class mental healthcare.”

He added: “Hakkini provides the infrastructure, compliance, and reputation required to attract top-tier professionals from across the world, turning workforce challenges into leadership opportunities.”

Hakkini is currently in talks with UAE universities to develop joint initiatives designed to create internships and knowledge-sharing opportunities for students pursuing a degree in mental healthcare.

Dr. Alexandre Machado, Medical Director & Clinical Neuropsychologist at Hakkini, said: “Ongoing professional development is embedded in the clinical model because learning isn’t a perk, it’s a priority. Our leadership team and work environment supports the long-term growth of new joiners or interns through mentorship, supervision, and exposure to international best practice.

“With our growing team and commitment to excellence, we aspire to set a new benchmark for mental healthcare in the UAE, bridging the gap between rising demand and the availability of qualified professionals while ensuring patients receive the highest standards of care.”

Dubai Healthcare City-headquartered Hakkini Mental Health Clinics is a pioneering provider of neuroscience-led treatments for all cases of psychological and developmental conditions. Combining advanced technologies like FDA-approved TMS with a collective of globally trained clinical experts, Hakkini brings to the UAE the most up-to-date, clinically validated mental health interventions. At the heart of our model is a research-backed, multidisciplinary approach offering patients clarity, direction, coordinated care, and measurable improvement in early intervention, mild-to-moderate challenges, families simply looking for clarity and even across the most treatment-resistant neurobehavioral challenges. At Hakkini, we don’t just treat symptoms - we decode the root of your challenges through precise, personalized assessments, non-invasive solutions, and a clear path to lasting, measurable progress. Hakkini is where top-tier professionals collaborate across disciplines, advance their practice with cutting-edge tools like TMS, and grow in a culture that values mentorship, peer support, and continuous learning. Fully aligned with upcoming regulatory standards, Hakkini constantly invests in state-of-the-art technologies and the right specialists setting a new benchmark for quality, safety, and accountability in the region’s mental healthcare ecosystem.

Adam Griffin is the CEO and Medical Director of Hakkini. With over 14 years of experience as an Occupational Therapist in Dubai, Adam is a recognised advocate for inclusion, neurodiversity, and mental health in the region. His clinical expertise spans a wide range of developmental and neurological conditions, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD), and Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS). Over the years, he has worked closely with schools, educators, and parents to create effective intervention strategies that are both evidence-based and practical.

Adam’s long-standing presence in the UAE has given him deep, first-hand insight into the challenges families, schools, and individuals face when navigating the healthcare and education systems. A frequent speaker at conferences, community events, and a familiar voice on TV and radio, he has become a trusted advocate for inclusion, neurodiversity, and mental health awareness in the region. This unique perspective has shaped Hakkini into a clinic grounded in clinical excellence—while also prioritising clarity, accessibility, and the meaningful, long-term outcomes that patients and families are searching for.

Dr. Alexandre Machado is a highly experienced Clinical Neuropsychologist at Hakkini, bringing over 25 years of expertise in assessing and treating a wide range of neurocognitive and psychological conditions. With a strong foundation in clinical psychology and neuropsychology, Dr. Machado provides comprehensive evaluations and tailored interventions for individuals of all ages. Holding a Master of Science in Clinical Neuropsychology and a PhD in Cognitive and Language Sciences and Neurosciences from the Catholic University of Lisbon, Dr. Machado is committed to evidence-based practice and continuous professional development. Fluent in Portuguese, English, Italian and Spanish, he is a Certified Clinical Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Specialist from Maastricht University. Dr. Machado's extensive clinical experience includes roles at MS Help UK, CHPL (Central General Hospital of Psychiatry Lisbon) and Neuroclinic Portugal. He is also a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) licensed Clinical Neuropsychologist and holds certifications and memberships from prestigious organizations, including the International Neuropsychology Society (INS), the British Psychological Society (BPS) and the Portuguese Order of Psychologists (OPP). In his role at Hakkini, Dr. Machado leverages his extensive experience and qualifications to provide specialized neuropsychological care, focusing on cognitive assessments, emotional support and neurocognitive rehabilitation. Dr. Machado utilizes a variety of therapeutic approaches, including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Mindfulness-Based Therapy (MBT) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), in addition to his expertise in neurodegenerative diseases, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum assessments and more.

Nabil Ismail Al Rantisi is a seasoned executive leader with over 22 years of experience across diverse sectors including financial services, food and beverage, automotive and mental health. A Harvard alumnus, Nabil has successfully managed and led businesses across the MENA region, with a strong track record of growth, innovation and leadership. In his role at Hakkini, the pioneering mental health platform, Nabil is focused on addressing the growing demand for mental health support in the Middle East. Under his leadership Hakkini is committed to improving the mental health landscape by leveraging technology and providing accessible and effective solutions. Prior to Hakkini, Nabil demonstrated his ability to build and grow successful ventures, notably founding Pickl, a leading UAE burger chain and BonBird, a premium chicken restaurant. Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavours, Nabil’s career spans various prestigious leadership roles, such as Managing Director at Daman Investments and MENACORP, where he led strategic market initiatives and drove substantial revenue growth. His broad skill set in strategic planning, business development and team leadership has made him a respected figure across industries. Nabil has served as a board member of Al Eqbal Investment Company and the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Club. He was also the President of the Harvard Club in the UAE.