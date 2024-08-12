Muscat – Hakkasan, the award-winning Cantonese dining concept by Tao Group Hospitality, will be opening its 12th location worldwide in October at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. Bringing an alluring ambiance and innovative flavors to Oman, the restaurant will combine high-end design, modern techniques and Chinese influences to create a unique, unforgettable experience.

The opening of Hakkasan at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort will herald a new dimension of modern, yet timeless flavors to Oman’s flourishing gastronomy scene. Since its establishment in 2001 in London, Hakkasan has garnered a reputation for exceptional dining experiences, with recent Michelin accolades for Hakkasan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The menu, an inventive interpretation of authentic Cantonese cuisine, will feature signature dishes like Grilled Chilean Seabass and Crispy Duck Salad, crafted with the finest ingredients and time-honored techniques.

“We are delighted to bring to life Hakkasan’s philosophy of ancient gastronomy reimagined for the modern day at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. We promise to deliver an intriguing blend of contemporary Cantonese cuisine and an atmosphere shrouded in mystery that will truly captivate guests,” said Noah Tepperberg, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality. “Hakkasan’s Cantonese heritage is at the heart of everything we do. We honor tradition but through worldly experience, look for ways to push the boundaries of luxury and strive for excellence and quality which extends to every touch point.”

Tarek Mourad, General Manager of The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, added, “It is with great excitement that we welcome Hakkasan and its exceptionally-talented team to our resort. This partnership further enriches and expands our range of exquisite culinary offerings, reinforcing The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort as a must-visit dining destination for both locals and visitors from all corners of the world.”

Hakkasan will offer artfully-crafted encounters that balance the best of the past with the breathtaking innovation of the future. This vision of elegance is meticulously realized by Hakkasan’s dedicated team, who continually endeavor to conceive unforgettable memories, and inspire new stories. The soon-to-be-opened Muscat location will epitomize this signature style, providing guests with immersive, multi-sensory dining experiences.

The restaurant’s renowned interior design, originally conceptualized by Christian Liaigre, will combine fashionable aesthetics with classic Chinese elements, evoking a seductive sense of intimacy, glamor, and vibrant energy. Inside Hakkasan, exclusivity, darkness, and anticipation set the stage, where each guest feels like a star in a movie. These addictive qualities will entice guests to keep escaping to Hakkasan time and time again.

About Hakkasan

Established in 2001 in London, Hakkasan now has multiple restaurants located around the world throughout the United States, Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Hakkasan recently received a star at both Hakkasan Dubai and Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. The menu is a modern interpretation of authentic Cantonese cuisine, using the finest ingredients and expert traditional techniques to create timeless yet innovative signature dishes such as the Grilled Chilean Seabass and Crispy Duck Salad. Hakkasan’s atmosphere is vibrant, intriguing and inviting. Originally designed by renowned interior designer Christian Liaigre, the space embodies the modern ethnic now found in Hakkasan restaurants worldwide. Since the opening of the original London restaurants at Hanway Place and Mayfair, the brand has expanded globally. Destinations include Miami, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Doha, Las Vegas, Shanghai, Dubai, Bodrum, Riyadh, Istanbul and most recently in Muscat.

About Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates over 90 branded locations in over 20 markets across four continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Wet Republic, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Cathédrale, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Sake No Hana, Jewel, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Mohari Hospitality, an investment firm focused on the luxury lifestyle and hospitality sectors.

