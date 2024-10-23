Dubai, UAE – H&H Development, a leading developer of bespoke projects in Dubai, continues to expand its successful Eden House brand with the launch of Eden House Marasi. Ideally situated along the vibrant Marasi Drive in Business Bay, the development offers residents unparalleled access to Dubai's premier retail and leisure destinations.

Originally envisioned by the award-winning DXB Lab, this striking tower served as the architectural inspiration for the Eden House brand. Now, it joins the brand's growing portfolio, following the success of Eden House Al Satwa, Eden House The Canal, and the recently launched Eden House Dubai Hills.

Eden House Marasi features an exclusive canal-front collection of grand penthouses, now available for sale, each offering panoramic city views through floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive living spaces, private elevator access, and access to best-in-class amenities for relaxation and recreation.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Eden House Marasi, a unique addition to the Eden House portfolio with its exclusive focus on penthouse living," said Miltos Bossinis, CEO of H&H Development. "The rapid expansion of our Eden House brand this year is a testament to our commitment to creating exceptional developments that seamlessly blend design excellence, effortless living, and world-class amenities. Eden House Marasi further strengthens our portfolio of timeless residences in prime Dubai locations."

Mallorca Properties, led by its Chairman Fakhraddin Minooeifar, has advised on the acquisition of this development. Rafi Asemi, Chairman of Prima Luxury, provided strategic guidance to the seller throughout the transaction.

Fakhraddin Minooeifar stated, “This project represents our continued commitment to bringing world-class, luxurious properties to our discerning clients. We are proud to work with H&H to breathe new life into this exceptional development and are confident that Eden House will set new benchmarks for sophisticated living in Dubai.”

Eden House Marasi also features a range of shared spaces designed to foster a vibrant community, including a well-appointed business suite with private meeting room, a swimming pool with stunning city views, a wellness suite, and a limited number of exquisitely designed studios. Reflecting the Eden House brand philosophy, residents will enjoy a lifestyle defined by community, well-being, and effortless living, supported by an array of signature and à la carte services. A dedicated team ensures privacy, caters to individual preferences, and anticipates needs, offering services from weekend planning to home care management. Residents can also enjoy a selection of à la carte services, including personal shopping and travel arrangements, all within a secure and exclusive environment.

To learn more about H&H Development’s premium developments, please visit the H&H Sales Gallery, at Eden House Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE, between 10 AM and 10 PM every day, or contact H&H Development’s sales team at sales@edenhouse.ae, visit www.edenhousemarasi.ae or call +971-4-344-7483.

About H&H Development

H&H Development, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specializes in offering customized, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai DIFC, and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, exemplifies H&H's approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company's further projects, including Alia Developments DIFC and Eden House, also exhibit H&H's commitment to excellence in development.

www.h-h.ae

About DXB Lab

dxb.lab is an award-winning architecture practice based in Dubai, UAE. Established in 2000 by Khalid Alnajjar, the firm has gained a distinguished reputation in the Middle East by combining disciplined design principles, architectural avant-garde, and modern technologies. With a focus on local roots and regional customs, dxb.lab excels in Private Residences, Commercial Buildings, Cultural Projects, and more. Led by Khalid Alnajjar, the team consists of locally and internationally trained individuals who bring a blend of distinctive backgrounds and design talents, fostering a lively and experimental atmosphere. Each project is approached with rigor and excitement, pushing beyond boundaries to create progressive architecture. The firm's work has been widely published and their expertise extends to building engineering, component manufacturing, and landscape design.

www.dxb-lab.com

About Mallorca Properties

Mallorca Properties is a boutique real estate firm specializing in high-value, luxury properties. With over two decades of experience and a reputation for excellence, Mallorca Properties works by appointment only, focusing on deals starting from AED350 million and maintaining close relationships with key developers and investors in the region.

www.mallorca.ae

About Prima Luxury

With nearly 20 years of experience, under the guidance of its Chairman, Rafi Asemi, Prima Luxury has redefined the standards of excellence in the luxury property market. It has become a trusted and respected name both locally and internationally, known for its commitment to integrity, trust, and personalized service. As one of the leading asset advisory firms in the UAE, we focus on providing tailor-made solutions to meet clients' unique needs. Our mission is to use our deep knowledge and data-driven insights with a fair and transparent approach to create a platform of opportunities that help clients maximize their profits and achieve their investment goals.

www.primaluxury.com

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com