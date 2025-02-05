Doha Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC), the leading records management solutions provider in the MENA region, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with OpenText, a global leader in enterprise information management (EIM). This collaboration, valued at $2.2 million over five years, marks a significant step in transforming document scanning and information management for GWC’s clients, providing them with unparalleled visibility and a modern, scalable solution.

Through this partnership, GWC will leverage OpenText’s cutting-edge xECM (Extended ECM) and Aviator (GenAI) solutions to enhance record management for its clients and streamline internal processes. The collaboration will deliver AI-driven, Google Cloud-based information management systems for secure and efficient data handling, advanced scanning capabilities tailored to meet customer-specific requirements and seamless integration of enterprise data with leading platforms such as SAP Business Technology Platform.

Mr. Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO, GWC, commented: “This partnership underscores GWC’s dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. By adopting advanced, AI-driven technologies, we are not only improving our industry-leading solutions but also driving operational efficiency and supporting Qatar’s digital transformation goals in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

George Schembri, Regional Sales Vice President at OpenText, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with GWC to deliver industry-leading document and information management solutions. Together, we aim to empower GWC’s clients with cutting-edge tools that unlock the value of their data, enhance efficiency, and foster enterprise-wide connectivity.”

This partnership reinforces GWC’s role as a catalyst for innovation and its commitment to supporting its clients with superior technologies that advance their business goals. By combining OpenText’s expertise with GWC’s logistics leadership, this initiative strengthens the foundation for a more connected, efficient, and forward-thinking future.

Today’s announcement marks GWC’s latest investment in innovative technologies to enhance performance and drive value for its customers. In August 2024, GWC acquired the world’s fastest scanner that handles 1200 images per minute. A significant addition to its advanced storage facilities that ensures maximum security with automated detection and fire suppression systems. Backed by PRISM Membership, ISO, and ISMS certifications, GWC delivers top-tier, turnkey solutions for various industries’ records and asset management requirements.

For OpenText, this new partnership adds to its growing presence in the Middle East, collaborating with leading organizations across diverse sectors to deliver tailored solutions.

OpenText Corporation, a prominent Canadian software company established in 1991 and headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, specializes in enterprise information management (EIM) solutions. The company develops and markets software applications that enable large enterprises, government agencies, and professional service firms to manage content and unstructured data effectively. Committed to innovation, OpenText consistently expands its offerings to meet the dynamic information management needs of organizations worldwide.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.