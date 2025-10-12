Matthew Kearns: ‘The strategic stake acquisition of Quivo strengthens our position as a leader in tech-enabled e-commerce logistics’

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC), one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, has acquired a strategic, non-controlling stake in European technology and logistics scale-up Quivo. The move expands GWC’s footprint across three continents and will enable homegrown Qatari and GCC brands to gain fast access into major European and US marketplaces. It also provides access to millions of GCC consumers for leading international companies, powering growth across the region.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, Group Managing Director, GWC, said: “This strategic acquisition strengthens GWC’s global presence and connects Qatar’s logistics expertise with new markets. It gives homegrown regional brands seamless access to international marketplaces and access point global companies to reach hundreds of millions of consumers across the region.”

In addition to its robust technology backbone and e-commerce expertise, Quivo boasts a network of six warehouses in Germany, France, Austria, UK, and USA. Its scalable infrastructure supports international brands in their growth, including a modern warehouse management system, multi-channel listing, API integrations, and easy marketplace integration with global platforms like Amazon and Shopify.

GWC has already integrated Quivo’s software into its warehouses in Qatar, with additional rollouts planned in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the coming months. The two brands aim to capitalise on the GCC’s booming e-commerce market, projected to nearly double to US$ 47 billion by 2029, according to the Seamless GCC Market Report 2024.

While the acquisition expands GWC’s portfolio and gains access to European and US markets, Quivo gains access to a prime growth market in the GCC. Customers of both companies will benefit from being able to seamlessly scale their products between the MENA region, Europe, and the US.

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, stated: “We are advancing how logistics and technology work together. The strategic stake acquisition of Quivo extends our reach across three continents and strengthens our position as a leader in tech-enabled e-commerce logistics.

This acquisition delivers instant scalability. As brands grow, they can plug into our infrastructure without rebuilding operations. This unified platform allows brands to scale into new regions and channels instantly, with no fragmented setups or redundant integrations. Everything operates within one scalable backbone.”

Georg Weiß, Co-Founder and CEO, Quivo, said: “This partnership connects marketplace visibility to perfect order execution. With Quivo’s omnichannel SaaS and GWC’s regional logistics footprint, brands get a single command centre for catalogue, orders, payments, and performance, backed by dependable fulfilment across Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. It’s the fastest way to turn intent into revenue in the GCC.”

GWC is a leading logistics provider in the MENA region that offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services. As the largest private sector developer of logistics hubs in the region, GWC has developed over 4 million square meters of world-class logistics infrastructure, serving both local and international clients, while continually bidding on new projects and management agreements.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

For more information, visit www.gwclogistics.com

About Quivo

Quivo is an international fulfillment and logistics provider specialized in scalable solutions for fast-growing e-commerce brands. With six own locations across Europe, the UK, and the USA, and seamless integration of over 40 shop systems and ERP platforms, Quivo connects global brands with customers worldwide. More than 400 employees manage logistics for over 1,500 companies every day through efficient, automated processes. Through its strategic partnership with GWC, Qatar’s leading logistics company, Quivo is expanding its fulfillment infrastructure across the Gulf region, enabling international brands to access one of the world’s most dynamic growth markets.

