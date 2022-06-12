Doha - Qatar: GWC (Q.P.S.C.), the leading logistics provider in the State of Qatar, has signed an agreement with Ponticelli Frères Group, by which GWC will handle the freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transport for Ponticelli in the State of Qatar for a period of three years.

The signing ceremony took place at GWC’s Regional Hub in Ras Bufontas Free Zone between Ponticelli Frères Group Qatar Country Manager Mr. Charles CAIA and GWC Group CEO Mr. Ranjeev Menon. The ceremony was attended by top officials from both companies.

“GWC’s track record of reliable delivery and commitment to international standards is a matter of utmost importance for us,” stated Ponticelli Frères Group Qatar Country Manager Mr. Charles CAIA. “With this agreement, we are sure to enhance the speed of delivery and efficiency of operations for both Ponticelli and our customers in the State of Qatar.”

Qatar is one of the top three exporters of LNG in the world, and with its North Field Expansion, it is set to expand its capacity a full 50% by 2027, fulfilling a global surge in demand that shows no sign of slowing.

“GWC takes every action to enable oil and gas operations in the State of Qatar by offering unparalleled scale and efficiency ensuring that all the diverse logistics needs of the oil and gas industry are met with the highest grade of professionalism.” stated GWC Group CEO Mr. Ranjeev Menon. “We are proud and to have gained the trust of Ponticelli to carry out their increasing requirements in the State of Qatar.” He added.

GWC started by providing onshore operations, breakbulk handling, heavy equipment transportation, warehousing, customs clearance, and freight forwarding. The company’s infrastructure has since grown to include open yards for pipe laydowns, chemical and hazmat storage, and overhead cranes for repair and refurbishment. This infrastructure now covers around half a million square meters, largely clustered in two dedicated hubs to the north and south. These hubs provide, comprehensive logistics for oil and gas projects, emphasizing the company has been careful in driving cost efficiency by building close to source, and implementing new technology such as real-time consignment tracking. GWC have an impeccable record when it comes to safety, something the company considers to be paramount to the success of its delivery.

Earlier in 2022, GWC has been awarded “the Best Customs Brokerage Company” by the General Authority of Customs, for the second time, for its dedication and outstanding performance in providing customs clearance services.

GWC is an accredited Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) from Qatar’s General Authority of Customs.

-Ends-

About Ponticelli Frères Group

The Ponticelli Frères Group is one of the main European service providers for companies in the energy (oil and gas, nuclear, renewable energies, etc.), petrochemical and chemical, life sciences (pharmaceuticals , agri-food, water, etc.) and Defense.

Ponticelli positions itself with its customers all over the world to help them adapt their industrial tool to the changes in their sector. On land and at sea, Ponticelli designs, builds, modernizes and maintains their production facilities to guarantee their safety and performance over the long term, thus committing to support the transformations of the world with sincere respect for the Planet and its employees.

Private family group and independent since its creation in 1921, Ponticelli operated a worldwide turnover of 1BUSD in 2021 and has more than 5,000 employees.

About GWC

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

For media related inquiries, please contact us by email at media@gwclogistics.com