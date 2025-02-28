Dubai, UAE: Arsenal first team players David Raya, Jorginho and Mikel Merino were treated to a tour of Dubai to experience the city's newest architectural icons and storied landmarks. After being picked up on a hop on hop off City Sightseeing bus, the players were welcomed by Emirates Cabin Crew, who offered bite-sized facts and insights about each landmark on the tour.

The sightseeing tour’s first stop was Ain Dubai, the world's largest observation wheel at 250 meters tall, offering panoramic vistas of Dubai's skyline, coastline, and landmarks. Ain Dubai has become an iconic addition to Dubai's entertainment scene, featuring luxury dining experiences and event spaces in its observation cabins.

The bus then continued on to one of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks, Atlantis The Palm. Next up: Dubai Marina, ranked among the world's 50 coolest neighbourhoods, where sleek skyscrapers meet waterfront luxury, and the last stop on their journey was none other than Burj Al Arab, the icon that started it all. With its unique sail inspired design and unprecedented luxury standards, Burj Al Arab helped establish Dubai as a premier luxury tourism destination. At each stop, Arsenal stars traded playful quips, naming their favourite iconic attractions during their Q&A-filled journey through Dubai's landmarks.

The players were in Dubai for a winter training camp, preparing for the second half of the 2024/2025 football season. This marks the second consecutive year Arsenal have visited Dubai for warm weather training, utilising its world-class facilities and year-round availability of sporting venues. The city is also home to endless adventures, from desert safaris to luxury shopping and everything in between.

The Emirates and Arsenal partnership is one the longest running and recognisable relationships in the Premier League, and one of the most longstanding in the world of sport, with Emirates’ branding on the club’s jerseys and stadium spanning close to two decades.

Emirates currently serves the UK with 133 weekly flights to Dubai, connecting the UK via seven airports with 140 destinations around the world. In London, Emirates operates from Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted.