Sharjah, UAE: Gulftainer, a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, has announced that its Khorfakkan Container Terminal is witnessing volumes growth, increased container-handling capacity and services expansion, reflecting surge in operations and containership calls.

Gulftainer’s expansion and operational enhancements will boost local prosperity by driving community well-being as well as business growth.

The company leads a transformative journey in Khorfakkan to reinforce its position as a key trade facilitator in the global supply chain and logistics industry, and to support the social development with a great focus on generating tangible economic benefits for the vibrant community of Khorfakkan, in line with Sharjah's ambitious social development plan.

Peter Richards, Group CEO of Gulftainer, emphasised the company's commitment to the community and its contribution to the local economy, he said: “Our growth in Khorfakkan is a testament to Gulftainer's dedication to not only enhancing our business footprint but also contributing significantly to the social and economic fabric of the local community.”

“By fostering a symbiotic relationship with strategic partners like Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, we are not just boosting economic activity but also supporting families and enhancing the quality of life in Khorfakkan,” he added.

In alignment with Sharjah's strategic plan for 2023-2025, which aims to cultivate a culture of quality living, community solidarity and economic empowerment, Gulftainer's efforts in Khorfakkan are a true example of how business growth can complement social development.

Gulftainer has been at the helm of the Khorfakkan Container Terminal since 1986 as a trade enabler not just for the Northern Emirates but for the entire UAE. The terminal is equipped to handle the largest container vessels and general cargoes, thereby serving the UAE market and the wider GCC region. It has become synonymous with efficiency, safety and global connectivity, handling a diverse range of cargo, including container, bulk, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

Gulftainer's unwavering commitment to driving growth resonates beyond the berths, fostering a thriving, empowered community in Khorfakkan.

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer is a leading operator of regional ports and terminals, and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, based in Sharjah – UAE. Since its inception, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal.

Over the past 50 years, it has taken great strides in expanding on its tailored trade solutions to customers by keeping them at the heart of its business and became a trusted supply chain enabler in niche markets.

Today, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals in the UAE (Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminal), KSA (Jubail Commercial Port and Jubail Industrial Port), Iraq (Iraq Container Terminal and Umm Qasr Logistics Centre) and USA (Canaveral Cargo Terminal), along with freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tarek Kiwan

Head of Communications – Gulftainer

E: tkiwan@gulftainer.com

Sarah Samarai

Account Manager - SAHARA Communications

E: sarah@saharapr.com