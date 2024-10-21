DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), a leading provider of laboratory solutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), proudly announces a new strategic partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS, a global pioneer in data-driven medicine, headquartered in Switzerland. GSC will now represent SOPHiA GENETICS across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, delivering their cutting-edge technologies to healthcare institutions across the region.

This partnership enhances GSC’s Life Science Portfolio, integrating SOPHiA GENETICS’ industry-leading solutions designed to advance precision medicine. SOPHiA GENETICS is recognized worldwide for leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to provide multimodal analysis, enabling data-driven insights that transform the diagnosis and treatment of critical health conditions.

Through this collaboration, GSC will offer solutions to empower regional healthcare providers in tackling complex medical challenges, particularly in the areas of Oncology, Rare and Inherited Diseases, and Real-World Data. SOPHiA GENETICS’ multimodal analysis, powered by AI, combines data from multiple sources, providing actionable insights that enhance clinical decision-making, resulting in more personalized treatments and improved patient outcomes.

SOPHiA GENETICS’ solutions are widely used by healthcare professionals to support the research and monitoring of various cancers, facilitating the identification of specific mutations and biomarkers crucial for precision medicine planning.

About Sophia Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with them LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact details:

Youssef Achour

Email: marketing@gulf-scientific.com

Website: www.gulf-scientific.com