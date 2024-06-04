Ajman– Gulf Medical University (GMU), UAE’s leading private health professions institute with a 25-year-old legacy, has partnered with three of China's premier medical universities: Sun Yat-sen University, Zhejiang University, and Peking University Health Science Center. Now in its sixth year, this cooperative initiative has produced notable results that have benefited all participating institutions.

The provision of scholarships to 26 faculty members from Sun Yat-sen University's First Affiliated Hospital—18 of whom have now successfully earned a Master of Health Profession Education from Gulf Medical University—is one of the organization's major accomplishments. Since the inception of this partnership, Gulf Medical University has been committed to nurturing academic excellence and innovation. Additionally, the collaboration has facilitated active student exchange programs with all three Chinese universities at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. These exchange programs have enabled students to gain invaluable cross-cultural experiences and exposure to diverse medical practices, enriching their academic and professional development.

This summer, the Gulf Medical University is set to welcome six students from Zhejiang University who will attend specialized training at the university’s Thumbay Institute of Precision Medicine. The focus of this training will be on cutting-edge research in cancer immunology, reflecting GMU’s commitment to advancing medical research and innovation. This initiative not only enhances the students' research capabilities but also contributes to the global fight against cancer through collaborative scientific exploration.

The sustained collaboration between GMU and these top-tier Chinese universities exemplifies the power of international partnerships in advancing medical education and research. Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Gulf Medical University, said, “Our collaboration with Sun Yat-sen University, Zhejiang University, and Peking University Health Science Center is a reflection of our shared commitment to promoting academic excellence and innovation. We are proud of the achievements we have made together and look forward to continuing our work to benefit our students, faculty, and the global medical community.”

Moreover, the recent visit of Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, to Peking University in China has resulted in a new collaboration agreement for faculty and student exchange, as well as faculty development in medical education and research. Prof. Hossam stated, “Through academic research and healthcare collaboration with top Chinese universities, Gulf Medical University aligns with the UAE's vision and its leaders, emphasizing the importance of strategic collaboration with China in education, research, and technology transfer, benefiting both countries.”

Going forward, Gulf Medical University is also organizing the first international Arab-China medical conference under the ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative in 2025.

