RIYADH — More than 5,600 health practitioner trainees from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, have enrolled in the professional health graduate programs (Saudi Board Certification).



The trainees have joined their fellows in 1,950 accredited training programs for more than 172 health specialties, which will be conducted in 626 approved training headquarters.



The commission indicated that the new trainees have enrolled in the program in the beginning of October 2023 within an educational environment built on the foundations of health education.



This comes in line with the health transformation program in the health sector and the modern health care model.



It has also stated that the training centers are working on providing a modern educational experience which are rich with knowledge and skills that qualify the trainees to contribute in creating and leading the health care sector in Saudi Arabia.



It is noteworthy that the commission has launched the Saudi Board in 1994, as part of its role in developing, approving and supervising specialized professional programs.



The number of graduates of the professional health graduate programs (Saudi Board Certification) and its trainees has reached more than 30,000 graduates.

