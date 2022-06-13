Abu Dhabi: Gulf International Bank (GIB) today announced the official opening of its new larger offices in the Nation Towers in Abu Dhabi. CEO of GIB B.S.C., Jamal Al Kishi, along with Rajeev Kakar, a Director of GIB B.S.C. and other senior members of GIB, officially inaugurated the Abu Dhabi offices in the presence of representatives from the Central Bank of the UAE and clients.

The new premises will support the Bank’s expansion. Operating as a wholesale branch of GIB B.S.C, the Abu Dhabi branch has established a strong franchise in the local market. It serves some of the country’s largest and most prominent corporates across sectors, financial institutions as well as key government and other related entities.

Commenting Mr. Al Kishi, said, “We’re delighted to inaugurate our new offices in Abu Dhabi with our clients, regulator and employees at this exciting time of growth and ongoing regional diversification for the Bank. With deep roots in the UAE, we continue to enhance our presence on the ground. We have strengthened our local capabilities in line with our clients’ needs and continue to add new talent to better serve this important market.”

Khaled Abbas, Group Head of Wholesale Banking & UAE Country Head at GIB, added, “Reflecting strong opportunities in the UAE market, we’re pleased to announce the expansion of our operations and the move to our new premises in Abu Dhabi. We remain focused on delivering a comprehensive range of products and services including wholesale banking solutions across a wide array of credit solutions, global transaction banking and treasury services to support our clients and their growth. We look forward to further building our position in the market and the value we add to our clients and their businesses.”