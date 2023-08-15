Kuwait City: Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) announced a net profit of KD 25.3 million (US$ 82.5 million), or 89.33 fils per share for the first half of 2023, an increase of 81.7 percent over KD 13.9 million (US$ 45.4 million), or 49.15 fils per share reported for the same period last year. This increase of KD 11.4 million (US$ 37.1 million) is due to the improvement in the Group’s investment performance. It is worth noting that the result was prepared in accordance with new standard of IFRS 17 (Insurance Contracts), where the Group prepared the consolidated financial information for the first half of 2023 and restated the comparison periods in accordance with this standard.

Shareholder equity reached KD 229.9 million (US$ 748.3 million) as at June 30, 2023 compared to KD 228.6 million (US$ 744 million) as at December 31, 2022, with an increase of KD 1.3 million or 0.6 percent, while book value per share reached fils 810 compared to fils 804 as at December 31,2022.

Insurance revenue reached KD 390.7 million (US$ 1.3 billion) compared to KD 375.4 million (US$ 1.2 billion) recorded for the same period last year, an increase of 4 percent or KD 15.3 million (US$ 49.9 million).

Net investment income reached KD 25.5 million (US$ 83.1 million) for the financial period ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 84.4 percent compared to KD 13.8 million (US$ 45.1 million) recorded for the same period last year.

Total assets came to KD 1.24 billion (US$ 4.05 billion) as at June 30, 2023, compared to KD 1.13 billion (US$ 3.68 billion) as at December 31, 2022, an increase of KD 113 million (US$ 370.8 million) or 10 percent.

Mr. Khaled Saoud Al Hasan, GIG’s CEO, said:

“Our results for the first half of the year reflect the strength of GIG as a group, its continuous growth and ability to take risks through diversifying revenue sources and our ability to preserve stakeholders’ benefits and protect their rights. This is also in line with our constant endeavor to provide the best insurance services to our valued customers in all markets we operate in (Egypt, Algeria, Turkey, Jordan and GCC), by adopting the necessary strategies to digitally transform our operations in digital distribution of products, digital claims services and other supporting functions.”

He added:

“We thank our valued customers for these achievements, as well as the unlimited support from our shareholders, namely KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – and Fairfax Middle East Ltd., as well as all honorable board members of the Group. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to our dedicated employees for their sincere efforts and all the concerned regulatory authorities in Kuwait.”

-Ends-

About GIG:

GIG is the largest insurance Group in Kuwait in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life as well as Takaful insurance. GIG has become one of the largest insurance networks in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4.05 billion as at 30 June 2023.

KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company – is Gulf Insurance Group’s largest shareholder, followed by the Canadian-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Gulf Insurance Group enjoys the privilege of being the first triple-rated insurance Group in Kuwait. The Group holds a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A’ (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of ‘a’ with Stable outlook from A.M. Best Europe – Rating Services Limited, a Financial Strength Rating of “A” with Stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s and an Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) of ‘A2’ from Moody’s Investors Service carrying a Stable outlook.

The conversion rate applied is KD 0.3073 per US$

Further information:

Khalid Al Sanousi

Group Executive Manager,

Corporate Comm. & IR

khalids@gig.com.kw

Philemon Rajan

Deputy Manager, Investor Relations

prajan@gig.com.kw