Doha, Qatar – Gulf Craft, a global leader in luxury yacht and boat manufacturing, is delighted to announce the arrival of its impressive fleet of vessels in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the highly anticipated Qatar Boat Show 2024.

As a key sponsor of this prestigious event, Gulf Craft brings an impressive fleet of more than ten vessels, spanning its celebrated brand portfolio: Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Cruisers, SilverCAT, and Silvercraft. The show, set to take place from November 6 to 9, will mark a historic return to a market that holds a special place in Gulf Craft’s history and marks a pivotal moment in the next era of the company’s journey.

Gulf Craft’s fleet made an impressive voyage from the UAE to Doha, gliding through the sparkling turquoise waters of the Arabian Peninsula. Each vessel showcased exceptional performance and resilience, highlighting the brand’s commitment to excellence. Ideal weather added to the experience, making their arrival a memorable display of Gulf Craft’s dedication to superior quality.

On display at the Qatar Boat Show 2024 will be a stunning selection of Gulf Craft’s finest models, including the flagship Majesty 120 and Majesty 111, alongside the Majesty 100, Majesty 72, and Majesty 60. Also joining the showcase are Nomad 95, Nomad 65, Nomad 70, and Nomad 75 – each carefully selected to reflect the Qatari market’s appetite for luxury and adventure yachts & superyachts. Rounding out the display are the versatile SilverCAT 46WA, SilverCAT 40CC, and SilverCAT 40LUX, with each model tailored for diverse on-water experiences, from family leisure to high-performance cruising.

With a strong legacy in Qatar, Gulf Craft remains at the forefront of the regional yachting industry, building on years of shared success. Guests are warmly invited to Stand OD-14 to experience Gulf Craft’s hospitality and discover a range of exceptional vessels crafted to inspire and perform at sea.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry. Our portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and Gulf Craft Services. Together, we deliver high-quality, personalized vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support.

At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sports Cruisers, Silvercraft Boats, SilverCAT Boats, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand-new 800,000 sq ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.

For more information, visit www.gulfcraftgroup.com

