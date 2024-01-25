Dubai – Gulf Craft, the leading manufacturer of luxury yachts and superyachts, proudly announces its participation in the 30th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, set to unfold at Dubai Harbour from February 28th to March 3rd, 2024. With a remarkable 30 years of active participation, Gulf Craft is poised to showcase its unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in marine craftsmanship.

Embodying Gulf Craft's vision of "Legacy in Motion", the showcase will feature two recent triumphs – the award-winning Majesty 111 and the beloved Nomad 101. Both vessels, celebrated during their 2023 world tours, exemplify Gulf Craft's commitment to cutting-edge design, unparalleled performance, and continuous innovation.

Mohammed Alshaali, Gulf Craft's Chairman, expressed his anticipation, stating, "The Dubai International Boat Show holds a special place in Gulf Craft's history. As we mark the 30th edition, we proudly continue our tradition of excellence, sharing our passion for the sea with the global marine community."

Visitors are invited to explore a curated selection of vessels from Gulf Craft's acclaimed brands, including Oryx, Silvercraft, and Silvercat as well as the globally acclaimed Majesty Yachts and Nomad Yachts. Gulf Craft invites all enthusiasts to experience the pinnacle of luxury and innovation at its pavilion during the Dubai International Boat Show.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: The flagship Majesty yachts; Nomad explorer yachts; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

