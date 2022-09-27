Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing commitment to the European market, Gulf Craft, one of the world’s leading boat and yacht manufacturers, is gearing up to disrupt the industry with a special announcement at Monaco Yacht Show.

Established in 1982 in the UAE, Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. Over the past four decades, Gulf Craft has evolved from a regional boatbuilding pioneer to a global brand known for its innovation in yacht and boat building.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the manufacturer with in-house capabilities in design, innovation, and production, is set to astonish yachting aficionados at the leading global event through the revelation which will further strengthen its credentials as a leader of innovation and technology in the industry alongside its current ultra-luxurious Majesty Yacht line up.

Recognised internationally as the leader in composite hull production, Gulf Craft has consistently raised the bar in design and performance and further cemented its position as an innovator in the use of composites with the Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-built production superyacht, bolstering the shipyard and the UAE’s position as a leader on the global superyacht stage.

Following its European debut at Cannes Yachting Festival, the Majesty 120, Gulf Craft’s youngest tri-deck in the Majesty Yachts portfolio, which was first announced at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019, will be marking its show debut alongside the class-leading Majesty 100 - Gulf Craft’s best seller in 2021.

A key contributor to the UAE’s manufacturing industry, the Emirati company proudly flying the UAE flag in international ports and harbours will also be playing an integral role in highlighting the country’s growing prominence as an emerging yachting hub at a panel discussion hosted by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.

Inaugurated in 1991, Monaco Yacht Show has grown to become one of the leading industry events and is the only show dedicated to superyachts. The annual international show held at Port Hercule features over hundred new and innovative vessels over 30m each year. The Monaco Yacht Show is organised under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco and will take place from September 28 – October 1, 2022.

You can visit Gulf Craft at the Monaco Yacht Show at Berth E07 (Majesty 120) and Berth C25 (Majesty 100).

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is the world's fully-integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world's largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Nomad explorer yachts; the flagship Majesty yachts; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq. ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

