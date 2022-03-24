UAE: In a newly announced collaboration unprecedented in the marine industry, Porto Montenegro and Gulf Craft have joined forces to offer Complimentary Home Port Berthing for owners who choose to base their Gulf Craft yachts in Porto Montenegro.

For buyers of new Gulf Craft purchased in 2022/2023, annual or seasonal berthing is offered free of charge, and for owners who purchased a Gulf Craft in 2021, a 40 percent discount is offered.

For Gulf Craft owners taking advantage of this exceptional home-port berthing offer, Porto Montenegro includes an array of additional, highly attractive lifestyle benefits, including complimentary Silver Membership of Porto Montenegro Yacht Club for two people. Members have access to the spectacular Yacht Club Pool, the Sailing Squadron and the Sports Club, with their excellent services and amenities, as well as reciprocal membership privileges in more than 15 yacht clubs around the world.

“For two brands that are recognised as world leaders in their sectors, this partnership is an absolutely natural outcome of our years of friendship and great mutual respect,” said Tony Browne, Porto Montenegro Marina Director. “We are thrilled to offer Complimentary Home Port Berthing to Gulf Craft owners and look forward to welcoming them into our marina community.”

The jewel of the Adriatic and the world’s first TYHA 5 Gold Anchor Platinum marina, Porto Montenegro is located in stunningly beautiful Boka Bay, amid spectacular cruising grounds that – even in high season – remain relatively uncrowded. Sheltered by mountains and enjoying a mild climate with 260 days of sunshine a year, the naturally protected waters of Boka Bay are a haven for yacht owners all year round – with great local conditions for both cruising and sea trials. From Porto Montenegro, all major cruising grounds of the Eastern Mediterranean are within easy reach.

“Porto Montenegro is a very special place, with the magnificent natural beauty of its surroundings, outstanding quality of the marina and warmth of its people,” said Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft. “I cannot think of a better place as home-port for our yacht owners and we are honoured to form this partnership with Porto Montenegro.”

Berthing at Porto Montenegro offers owners, captains and crew a full home-port solution. The marina’s 450 berths are complemented by an extensive range of yacht services and amenities of the very highest quality, including valet services and overview supervision for large vessels and a comprehensive onshore entertainment programme.

The Gulf Craft Home Port offer is available from March 2022 and covers one full calendar year of berthing, from the date a yacht owner secures a place in Porto Montenegro.

