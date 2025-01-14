$100M fund will focus on early-stage Web3 Startups, liquid tokens, and fund-of-fund allocations.

Led by Web3 pioneer Vineet Budki, the fund will leverage global partnerships and deep market access to support portfolio success.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Sigma Capital, a leading Web3 early-stage venture asset manager (the “Firm”), today announced the launch of the $100 million Sigma Capital Fund I (the “Fund”) dedicated to accelerating the next wave of Web3 innovation in the Middle East and globally. The Fund launch highlights the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for the Web3 & Blockchain sector.

Sigma Capital Fund I will focus on early-stage venture investments in transformative areas such as DeFi, Blockchain infrastructure, Real-world asset tokenization, Gaming and the Metaverse. In addition, and as part of the Fund, Sigma Capital will actively manage a portfolio of liquid tokens, seizing market opportunities to generate consistent returns.

Sigma Capital will also leverage high-yield DeFi strategies to optimize the Fund’s portfolio performance and will invest in high growth crypto venture funds that broaden the Fund’s exposure to emerging Web3 innovations.

Vineet Budki, a recognized leader in the Web3 space, will lead Sigma Capital as CEO & Managing Partner and will be the Fund’s lead Portfolio Manager. As the former CEO and Managing Partner at Cypher Capital, another leading Web3-native early-stage venture asset manager based in the UAE, Vineet spearheaded over 300+ investments in leading ventures across DeFi, gaming, and infrastructure, including Mysten Labs, Sei Network, Casper Labs, Web3Auth, Manta Network, Mocaverse, Peak Network and MyPetHooligan.

The Sigma Capital Investment Team has years of investment experience in the Blockchain space and has already invested or partnered with multiple reputed Blockchain players such as Polygon Technology, Morningstar Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, Woodstock Fund and many others.

Vineet Budki, said: “We envision a digital economy that is more open, inclusive, and innovative. The UAE’s dynamic economy and forward-thinking regulatory environment provide the perfect backdrop for Web3’s next wave of innovation. Sigma Capital Fund I will empower startups with capital, equip them with access to Sigma Capital’s extensive network and investment expertise, and will enable them to thrive in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape”.

Sandeep Naliwal, Founder of Polygon Technology, one of the leading players in the Blockchain space, commented on the Fund announcement - “Vineet’s track record, as a visionary leader in Web3, speaks for itself. His deep understanding of market dynamics and foresight in nurturing high-impact projects has been pivotal in advancing the Web3 ecosystem. The launch of Sigma Capital’s $100 million fund is a testament to Vineet’s expertise and to the UAE’s emergence as a global hub for Blockchain innovation. I have no doubt this Fund will catalyze the next wave of groundbreaking startups and solidify the region's role in the decentralized economy.”

Sigma Capital plans to deploy the Fund’s investments across 100 early-stage projects, 25 liquid tokens, and 10 fund-of-funds allocations over the next three years. The Firm’s strategic edge lies in its proven expertise and global reach, leveraging its network to provide access to key exchanges, market makers, launchpads and opinion leaders.

Sigma Capital will also collaborate with Web3 hubs across 10 global cities, providing the Fund’s portfolio companies with deep market insights and comprehensive support to enable success in a competitive market. By combining a diversified portfolio with deep market access, Sigma Capital will drive sustainable growth in both the Global and GCC Web3 ecosystem.

Sigma Capital’s presence in Dubai, Singapore and Cayman Islands ensures access to global opportunities while maintaining a strong compliance framework.

Sigma Capital’s $100 million fund launch underscores the UAE’s growing importance as a global epicenter for Web3 & Blockchain innovation and institutional capital flows. The Firm’s commitment to empowering startups aligns well with the UAE’s strategic vision to lead the decentralized economy, paving the way for the region to become a hub for transformative technologies in financial innovation.

About Sigma Capital

Sigma Capital is a global Crypto VC asset manager dedicated to identifying, supporting, and investing in the most innovative blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. With a focus on empowering startups to deliver superior returns, Sigma Capital is at the forefront of advancing the Web3 ecosystem while fostering long-term growth and sustainability.

Contact:

Ross Williamson | ross.williamson@kekstcnc.com | Vickaash Agarwal | vickaash@sigmavc.com

Other Key Sigma Capital Partner Quotes:

Danilo S. Carlucci, Founder & CEO at Morningstar Ventures, said: “Since our establishment in Dubai in 2020, Morningstar Ventures has been committed to supporting transformative projects and bold founders that push the boundaries of blockchain innovation. Sigma Capital’s $100 million fund is a testament to the region’s growing influence in blockchain and financial technology. The Fund will support the growth of Web3 startups and further solidify the region’s position as a leader in financial innovation.”

Shreyansh Singh, Partner at P2 Ventures (formerly Polygon Ventures), said: “Having had the pleasure of investing alongside Vineet, I can confidently say that his insights, strategic approach, and deep understanding of the Web3 ecosystem are second to none. Vineet’s ability to identify and support transformative projects is a testament to his vision and expertise. I have no doubt Sigma Capital will be a driving force in shaping the future of Web3 innovation”.