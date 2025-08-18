Gulf Bank is reinforcing its commitment to raising awareness about electronic fraud through the “Diraya” campaign, an initiative by the Central Bank of Kuwait and the Kuwait Banking Association in collaboration with local banks.

Speaking in an interview with Marina FM, Mr. Mahdi Sulaiman, Senior Manager in Gulf Bank’s Marketing Department, stressed that banks never ask customers to disclose personal or banking information over phone calls, text messages, or emails. He further warned against the fraudulent techniques used by scammers to steal sensitive information and gain access to customer accounts.

He encouraged customers to follow the official accounts of banks and the “Diraya” campaign on social media to stay updated with awareness messages, fraud-prevention tips, and guidance on the proper steps to take if faced with a fraud attempt.

He highlighted the campaign’s objectives, noting that “Diraya is a nationwide financial literacy initiative designed to strengthen community awareness, protect customers’ banking rights, and provide clear guidance on recognizing and preventing fraudulent activities.”

He also noted the increasing attempts of fraud during the summer and travel seasons, where fraudsters create fake websites for booking travel tickets or impersonate hotels to send false payment links. Mr. Sulaiman advised customers to always verify the authenticity of any website before making payments.

He also advised customers to disregard any messages or calls asking for personal or banking information, regardless of the source, and to never share such details with anyone – even if the request seems official – whether by phone or through social media.

Mr. Sulaiman concluded: “When in public places such as airports or shopping malls, avoid using unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, as they may be exploited by fraudsters to steal your data. If you suspect any unknown payment transaction, immediately block your card through Gulf Bank’s mobile application or by contacting the Bank’s call center.”