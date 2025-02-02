100 winners will be chosen in the semi-annual draw, which takes place twice a year, and 120 winners will be selected in the monthly draws.

Each year, two new millionaires will join the list, with two prizes totaling KD 3 million.

Gulf Bank is set to host its highly anticipated annual AlDanah Millionaire Grand Draw on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Al-Khiran Mall. The event will announce the lucky winner of the world’s largest cash prize linked to a bank account, valued at KD 2 million.

The draw will be broadcast live on 360 FM, under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young. The celebration will begin at 4 PM and run until 8 PM, with the highly anticipated draw taking place between 7 PM and 8 PM.

Although the deadline to deposit and qualify for this grand draw was November 30, 2024, Gulf Bank continues to offer exciting draws and cash prizes, giving customers multiple opportunities to win all year round.

Gulf Bank’s 2025 prize schedule for the AlDanah Millionaire account offers an array of exciting rewards. Leading the lineup is the grand prize of KD 2 million, followed by a semi-annual draw with a KD 1 million prize. Additionally, two quarterly draws, each worth KD 100,000, will reward 100 winners with KD 1,000 each. The monthly draw also grants KD 1,000 to 10 winners each month, contributing to a total of 322 AlDanah winners in 2025.

The AlDanah Millionaire account is one of Kuwait’s leading savings accounts, known for its regular draws, generous prizes, and exclusive benefits for account holders. Gulf Bank has raised the grand prize from KD 1.5 million to KD 2 million, earning a second Guinness World Record for the largest cash prize linked to a bank account. Additionally, the quarterly prize format has been updated to distribute KD 100,000 among 100 winners, replacing the previous format where a single winner took home the full amount.

One of the many benefits enjoyed by AlDanah account holders is that it is the only account in Kuwait that carries over their chances of winning from the previous year to the next, as part of a customer loyalty and reward program by Gulf Bank.

To increase their chances of winning, customers should maintain a minimum balance of KD 200 in their account, or increase their deposit to gain more opportunities to win and continue participating in the monthly, quarterly, and annual draws.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.