As part of its continuous support for youth, Gulf Bank, in cooperation with INJAZ Kuwait, announced its sponsorship for the Company Program competition, which took place in May 2023.

The two winning projects from Company Program competition, organized by INJAZ Kuwait, will be representing the State of Kuwait in the regional Company Program Competition. The competition is scheduled to be held in Qatar at the end of this month, with the participation of 14 countries from the Arab region.

The two winning projects were ‘Raskla’, which won the Best Student Company Award in the university students’ category, and ‘B-one’, which won the Best Student Company Award in the high school students’ category.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank's Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications, Ms. Maysoon Al-Attar said: "We have confidence in the minds and competencies of our youth in representing the State of Kuwait in the regional competition, and we will continue to provide all kinds of support to ensure that they are prepared for it.”

Al-Attar also stressed Gulf Bank's keenness to support the high school and university students throughout all stages of the local competition – noting that around 100 volunteers from Gulf Bank participated in the preparation period, providing contestants with plenty of guidance, assistance and mentorship.

She added: “At Gulf Bank, we are proud of our long-lasting partnership with INJAZ, of which spans over 17 years, and has witnessed the adoption and support of many ideas and companies; some of which have now become contributors to the economic and business ecosystem in Kuwait today.”

Al-Attar affirmed Gulf Bank's commitment to support youth and develop their professional work skills, as it helps them keep pace with the requirements of the job market and its rapid changes both locally and globally. This is also part of Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy which centralizes youth, and Kuwait Vision 2035, which emphasizes the importance of investing in youth.

Al-Attar noted that the successful partnership between Gulf Bank and INJAZ Kuwait, has resulted in training around 26,000 male and female students throughout 2022 and 2023 – covering various academic levels, ranging from primary to university levels, including fresh graduates.

For her part, The CEO of INJAZ Kuwait, Ms. Laila Hilal Al-Mutairi, commented stating that there is a lot of hope in the two companies that were qualified to compete in the regional competition – which is characterized by its competitiveness, distinguished ideas, and innovative projects.

Al-Mutairi stated that INJAZ continues to succeed due to the various companies who believe in the association, and continue to support INJAZ’s activities and programs.

She further indicated that the partnership with Gulf Bank is extraordinary, as it has been a strategic partnership that spans over many years. And Gulf Bank has continued to be a key supporter of the association's activities, by providing volunteers and training programs for students.

She added: “Throughout its journey, INJAZ Kuwait has trained more than 120,000 male and female students in various training programs, which aim to hone the skills of young people when it comes to job preparation, entrepreneurship and financial knowledge. We are always looking forward to providing everything that serves our youth and prepare them to face future challenges.”

It is noteworthy the Company Program teaches students entrepreneurial skills, how to prepare for the job market, and provides them with sufficient financial education. The students get an opportunity to establish and manage a real company, and go through the full stages of establishing a new project. They begin by developing a business plan, feasibility studies, team building, raising capital, and finally creating and selling a product or service.

In addition to the Company Program, there are other various training activities offered by INJAZ Kuwait, of which include: Innovation Camp, Personal Finance, Career Success, Head Start, Job Shadow Day, and the Company Program.

