As part of its ongoing strategic partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, Gulf Bank concluded its sponsorship and participation in the Artificial Intelligence Hackathon organized by INJAZ in collaboration with BP. The two day event was held at Mövenpick Hotel Al Bida’a and brought together university students from various higher education institutions across the State of Kuwait.

This participation reflects the longstanding partnership between Gulf Bank and INJAZ, which is centered on empowering Kuwaiti youth, enhancing their practical capabilities, and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation. Through educational and training programs aligned with the evolving needs of the labor market and the digital economy, the partnership aims to equip young people with future ready skills and knowledge.

On the first day of the hackathon, Mr. Mahdi Sulaiman, Executive Manager in Marketing at Gulf Bank, took part in a specialized session titled “Digital Marketing and the Use of Artificial Intelligence.” The session focused on designing modern marketing and promotional strategies through advanced artificial intelligence technologies and included a practical component that enabled participants to apply the acquired concepts within collaborative team settings.

At the conclusion of the hackathon, which aimed to train students on building startup models using artificial intelligence tools, Mr. Dari AlBader, General Manager Corporate Affairs at Gulf Bank, participated as a member of the judging panel responsible for evaluating projects and selecting the winning teams on the second day of the competition.

Gulf Bank’s participation in the hackathon underscores its continued support for INJAZ’s youth empowerment programs and initiatives, as well as its commitment to investing in national human capital. This is achieved by providing young people with knowledge sharing opportunities and hands on experience that enhance their readiness for the future and support the State of Kuwait’s transition toward a knowledge based economy and comprehensive digital transformation.

The hackathon represents a tangible outcome of the strategic partnership between Gulf Bank and INJAZ, as both parties remain keen to launch high impact initiatives that prepare a generation of empowered youth capable of innovation, initiative taking, and transforming ideas into viable and scalable projects.

Gulf Bank places particular emphasis on supporting and empowering youth across educational, professional, and technological domains, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future. In this context, the Bank actively launches and participates in innovative initiatives that advance digital and technological skills among young people, including its annual Datathon, which encourages youth to leverage modern technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.