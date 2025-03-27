Gulf Bank remains committed to supporting the “Diraya” campaign, an initiative by the Central Bank of Kuwait in partnership with the Kuwait Banking Association. The campaign seeks to enhance financial literacy, increase awareness of the banking sector’s role, and empower customers to fully benefit from the wide range of services banks offer.

As part of its continued efforts, Gulf Bank actively supports the “Diraya” campaign by sharing educational content through multiple channels, including social media, newspapers, radio, and television. These initiatives aim to maximize outreach and enhance financial awareness among diverse segments of society.

Gulf Bank is dedicated to raising customer awareness about their rights when interacting with banks, in alignment with the Central Bank of Kuwait’s directives. The Bank also provides essential guidance on protecting personal banking information, ensuring the safe use of banking cards, and protecting accounts, in an ever-changing financial sector amid growing fraud threats.

Additionally, Gulf Bank highlights the importance of the key principles outlined in the Central Bank of Kuwait’s Customer Protection Guide, which is vital in protecting banking clients and fostering a balanced relationship between banks and their customers, in line with global best practices.

The Bank also warns customers about the risks of falling victim to fraud schemes, particularly those involving remote access apps on smart devices, which have recently emerged as a method for stealing banking information. These threats add to the existing risks posed by phishing attempts through phone calls, text messages, and emails.

Gulf Bank advises customers to be cautious when receiving unsolicited emails, text messages, or phone calls from unknown sources, as fraudsters frequently impersonate bank employees. Customers are urged not to respond to these messages or disclose personal banking information to prevent financial loss caused by international fraud networks.

Additionally, Gulf Bank warns against high-risk investment opportunities that are not regulated or protected by legal frameworks, such as investments in virtual currencies, which are not overseen by the Central Bank of Kuwait or any regulatory authority, either locally or globally.

On the other hand, the Bank actively educates customers about safe investment products offered by banks, designed to help manage investments and enhance returns. These products include a range of investment deposits, savings accounts, and both short and long-term investment plans. Gulf Bank remains committed to promoting financial awareness and safeguarding the security and well-being of its customers in an increasingly dynamic financial environment.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the Bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The Bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.