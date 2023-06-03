Mohammed Al-Qattan: We are keen to keep pace with the requirements of customers and provide them with the best competitive advantages in the banking market.

In addition to the many benefits provided by the ‘Get Cash in A Flash’ offer, and in the occasion of the summer season, Gulf Bank has added a new feature for Kuwaiti customers who join the Salary Account and transfer their salaries to Gulf Bank – by offering a cash gift of up to KD 1,200, in addition to a year-long grace period to repay the first loan installment.

Hence, this means that customers who transfer their salary to Gulf Bank and apply for a loan, have a period of 12-months to payback the first installment, following the date of obtaining it.

Furthermore, Gulf Bank's salary account customers enjoy many other benefits, such as: Automatic enrollment in the best and fastest rewards program in Kuwait, discounts at leading car dealerships, a personal loan of up to KD 25,000 with a repayment period of 5 years, housing loans up to KD 70,000 with a repayment period of 15 years, as well as a free credit card and safety deposit box for one year.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank's General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mr. Mohammed Al-Qattan, said: "This offer applies to newly hired Kuwaiti employees with a salary of KD 350 and above, as well as those working in the government and oil sectors."

He added: "We are keen to keep pace with the requirements of customers and provide them with the best competitive advantages in the banking market," noting that Gulf Bank’s Salary Account is the only account in Kuwait that provides special offers tailored to fit the customer's needs – as part of the Bank's keenness to reward its customers and help them achieve their dreams.

Al-Qattan also indicated that customers can open an account with Gulf Bank or transfer their salaries, in just a minute, through Gulf Bank’s mobile application or website – stressing that Gulf Bank constantly strives to provide a distinctive banking experience to customers by providing solutions that are simple, efficient and transparent.

