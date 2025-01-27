Basel Al-Assad: “We are committed to a clear strategy focused on enhancing our customers' experience.”

In its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability, Gulf Bank has announced the completion of the first phase of transforming its network of over 50 branches into eco-friendly spaces, redesigned in line with the Bank's new identity. The first phase included the renovation of six branches: Al-Ghazali, Al-Zahra, Abdullah Al-Salem, Al-Shaab, Al-Jabriya, and Al-Nuzha.

Gulf Bank launched its initiative to transform its branches into eco-friendly spaces with the official opening of its first fully sustainable branch in the Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area back in February 2024. This project aligns with the Bank’s five-year strategy and Kuwait's 2035 vision, which aims to foster a sustainable economy and reduce carbon emissions.

Mr. Basel Al-Assad, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking Services at Gulf Bank, announced the shift to phase two, which includes the expansion of additional branches in the network. He highlighted that the renovated branches boast modern designs and advanced banking services, integrating the latest technologies to improve customer experience and stay in line with global banking trends.

Mr. Al-Assad further explained, "The newly renovated branches feature a unique design that prioritizes comfort, convenience, and efficiency for customers, while being entirely sustainable and eco-friendly. These branches adhere to green building standards, focusing on reducing electricity consumption, incorporating solar panels, maximizing natural light, and using sensors to minimize electricity usage. In addition, the branches will include electric car charging stations in selected branches and expanded green spaces both inside and outside."

He continued, "At Gulf Bank, we are committed to a clear strategy focused on enhancing our customers' experience. Whether through our user-friendly mobile banking app, which is the easiest and fastest in the banking sector, or through our branch visits and ATM machines, we are consistently updating our customer service center and interactive voice response system to provide the best possible service."

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.