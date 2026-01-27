Gulf Bank announced the launch of its new application dedicated to SME & corporate enterprise banking, designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors. The launch reflects the Bank’s continued commitment to deliver innovative digital solutions that support its digital transformation journey and align with customer expectations.

The new application offers a fully integrated digital experience that combines ease of use, speed, and the highest security standards, reinforcing Gulf Bank’s role as a trusted financial partner for the business community.

During the press conference held yesterday, Mr. Faisal AlAdsani, Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Gulf Bank, mentioned “This application reflects Gulf Bank’s strategic vision, which is built on innovation, responsible digital transformation, and strengthening our partnership with clients across different sectors.”

He added: “We ensured that the application is part of an integrated digital ecosystem that delivers flexibility, simplicity, and strong security. Our goal is to support the business community in making timely decisions with confidence.”

Mr. AlAdsani emphasized that Gulf Bank continues to invest in technology, develop national talent, and build long term partnerships, based on the belief that client success is an extension of the Bank’s own success. He noted that Gulf Bank’s role goes beyond providing banking services to actively supporting the national economy and contributing to Kuwait Vision 2035.

He also pointed out that the launch coincides with Gulf Bank’s celebration of 65 years since its establishment, during which the Bank has built strong relationships with Kuwait’s business community and played an active role in supporting economic development.

Digital Transformation Mr. Faisal AlGharabally, General Manager of International Banking, said that a successful banking experience is not only about speed and convenience, but also about trust and security, which remain the foundation of Gulf Bank’s relationship with its clients.

He explained that digital transformation at Gulf Bank is focused on enhancing customer experience rather than replacing existing channels. From this perspective, the Corporate Banking Mobile App was developed to complement the Bank’s online banking services and create a more seamless experience.

The application enables faster decision making, particularly for critical approvals such as payroll transfers and other transactions carried out by corporate teams. It gives business owners greater flexibility, clearer control, and the ability to manage their banking activities anytime and anywhere.

Mr. AlGharabally noted that Corporate Clients were closely involved throughout the design and development process through field visits and interactive sessions. Their feedback directly influenced the simplicity of the interface, ease of use, and focus on essential features.

He added that the app’s design and user experience were aligned with Gulf Bank’s retail banking application to enhance familiarity and ease of adoption, especially for clients who use both personal and business banking services.

He reiterated that information security and data privacy remain top priorities. The application was developed according to the highest governance and security standards and includes advanced protection systems and multiple verification measures. Gulf Bank also supports the Central Bank of Kuwait’s Let’s Be Aware campaign to promote financial awareness and cybersecurity.

“Our ambition goes beyond offering a local solution,” he said. “We aim for this application to become a regional and global benchmark in ease of use and customer experience. Client feedback remains central to our continuous improvement, and we encourage our customers to share their views with us.”

Competitive Advantages

Eng. Shamayel AlMarzouq, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Banking, highlighted the competitive advantages of the new Corporate Banking Application, noting that it responds to the growing demand for instant access through smart devices as businesses adopt faster and more flexible operating models.

She explained that the application is a comprehensive platform that enables companies to review accounts, approve payments, monitor transactions, and manage authorizations with ease, efficiency, and high level of security.

She added that Gulf Bank’s strategy is anchored in leading digital transformation across the Banking Sector. By proactively anticipating technological shifts and market demands, Gulf Bank ensures that its solutions remain ahead of evolving business requirements and industry standards.

Key Milestone

Mr. Hasan Fayyad, Head of Digital Channels at Gulf Bank, said that the new application represents a qualitative leap in the corporate client experience and is among the most advanced and user friendly solutions in the banking sector.

He explained that the app consolidates all essential banking services and transactions on a single platform, regardless of company size or sector. This supports Gulf Bank’s strategic objectives of speeding up processes, enhancing visibility and control, reducing risk, and simplifying complex banking operations through digitization.

Mr. Fayyad added that the application was developed based on extensive research and benchmarking against leading regional and global practices, as well as a deep understanding of the needs of business owners and financial decision makers. The result is a modern, scalable, and easy to adopt experience that supports all sized institutions.