As part of its ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, Gulf Bank has successfully concluded its sponsorship of the The Influencer ‘AlMoather’ Plus program, organized by LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA) – a subsidiary of the non-profit organization LOYAC. Aimed at youth aged 15 to 19, the program provided participants with a unique training experience focused on enhancing their public communication and leadership skills.

Running from June 15 to July 2, 2025, the intensive program featured a series of workshops and interactive sessions covering a broad spectrum of topics, including effective communication, leadership development, public speaking and presentation, photography and video editing, digital marketing, and podcast production.

Throughout the program, participants engaged in a dynamic and enriching learning journey filled with practical challenges and interactive sessions. They gained essential skills in public speaking, content creation, and creative expression, while also building self-confidence and developing their storytelling and impactful communication abilities.

Guided by a team of experienced trainers and media professionals, the program equipped participants with the knowledge and tools needed to create a meaningful impact within their communities. The Influencer “AlMoather” Plus served as a dynamic platform that united ambitious young individuals, broadened their perspectives, and empowered them to thrive in their personal and professional journeys.

Gulf Bank firmly believes that youth empowerment starts with providing young individuals the skills and opportunities to express themselves, shape their futures, and drive positive change. The Bank is proud of its ongoing partnership with LOYAC, an organization whose mission closely aligns with Gulf Bank’s vision of nurturing the next generation of leaders and changemakers.

This marks the third consecutive year of Gulf Bank’s sponsorship of The Influencer program, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to community sustainability through its support for youth-focused initiatives and civil society programs dedicated to skills development and empowerment.