Fatemah Al-Habib: We are pleased to cooperate with LOYAC in developing young people’s capabilities and content creation skills

As part of its efforts in consolidating the principles of social sustainability, and its continuous support for youth, Gulf Bank concluded its sponsorship of The Influencer program, organized by LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA) – an affiliate of the non-profit organization LOYAC. The program aims to provide distinguished training opportunities that help empower young people with mass communication skills, in order to qualify them to become effective leaders in the future.

The Influencer program targeted youth aged 15 to 19 years and focused on three main categories: The basics of effective communication, improving presentation skills, and creating professional content.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank’s Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications, and member of the judging panel in final performance evaluation competition, Ms. Fatemah Al-Habib, said: "We are pleased to cooperate with LOYAC in supporting and developing youth, and to enhance their self-confidence, increase their communication and dialogue abilities, and help them master the art of persuasion. The program’s intensive training helped guide and teach different age groups on how to create smart, impactful and engaging content.”

Al-Habib stressed Gulf Bank's keenness to support youth as part of its commitment to encourage and develop their professional skills and talents – as this aligns with both Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy, which places youth at the forefront, and Kuwait’s Vision 2035, which emphasizes the importance of investing in youth.

Al-Habib further pointed the importance of such training programs, as they align with the requirements of the current social media era, especially amongst young people – indicating that programs like AlMoather can help to enhance the capabilities of new content creators, in order to create and provide professional and purposeful content.

Furthermore, Al-Habib reviewed Gulf Bank's Corporate Communications teams’ experience in creating content for social media, and their outstanding capabilities in effectively highlighting Gulf Bank’s role in the community.

