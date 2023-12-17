Ahmed Al Amir: We take pride in our close connection to the community through effective interaction and communication.

The bank has launched its third sustainability report and is in the process of introducing the 2024/2030 strategy.

Gulf Bank is dedicated to providing a distinguished model that consolidates the principles of environmental and social sustainability.

Initiatives and events are meticulously selected to support all segments of society as well as the bank's customers.

A collection of high-quality initiatives and events were launched during the holy month of Ramadan.

Our goal is to elevate community awareness and foster a cultural shift by supporting the Let's be Aware (Diraya) campaign.

Notable participation within the pavilion of the State of Kuwait in the Dubai Climate Change Conference (COP28).

We place particular emphasis on empowering youth and fostering the growth of a new generation of entrepreneurs.

In 2023, Gulf Bank, driven by its commitment to uphold sustainability principles, achieved significant milestones that brought it closer to the community. The bank stood out for its diversity in organizing a variety of programs and events tailored to meet the aspirations of the public and customers.

Mr. Ahmed Al-Amir, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, expressed pride in the bank's continuous efforts to engage with the community at large, and its customers specifically. He highlighted the bank's dedication to being present and involved in various occasions, whether through direct interactions or across the bank's diverse social media channels.

Aligning with its five-year strategy, Gulf Bank showcased a distinctive model of sustainability in 2023. This initiative aimed to support sustainability on both environmental and community fronts, through thoughtfully selected and well-defined initiatives that bring tangible benefits to the community.

Mr. Al-Amir further elaborated on the achievements of the Corporate Communications Department, emphasizing the bank's excellence in fulfilling its social responsibilities. These accomplishments were evident in various aspects, encompassing:

2024/2030 Sustainability Report and Strategy

Gulf Bank has launched its third annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022, highlighting a multitude of accomplishments in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Concurrently, the bank is introducing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Strategy for the years 2024 to 2030, which will function as the primary framework steering the bank’s future sustainability initiatives.

Involvement in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28)

Gulf Bank took part in the State of Kuwait pavilion at the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The conference drew a substantial audience of over 70,000 participants from 198 countries, encompassing heads of state, government leaders, ministers, corporate officials, representatives from international organizations, academics, and media professionals.

Gulf Bank's Vision for Environmental Sustainability

In its commitment to reinforcing sustainability principles, Gulf Bank is set to launch its Environmental Sustainability initiative. The objective is to change societal norms to favor the use of reusable bags, in partnership with five of Kuwait's largest cooperative societies.

A Long-Term Partnership with INJAZ Kuwait

Celebrating a 17-year partnership, INJAZ Kuwait recognizes Gulf Bank, along with various institutions and companies supporting its initiatives aimed at equipping young individuals with essential skills for the job market. The collaboration focuses on nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs.

INJAZ Kuwait recently revealed the winners of its annual competition, sponsored by Gulf Bank, with "Raskla” receiving the Best Student Company Award in the university students’ category and ‘B-one’ obtaining the same award in the high school students’ category. Gulf Bank has committed to sponsoring the training of both winning companies in the 2023 Company Program competition, enabling them to represent Kuwait in the regional INJAZ competition held in Qatar, featuring participants from 14 Arab countries.

Sponsoring the Influencer Program

In its ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, Gulf Bank concluded its sponsorship of The Influencer program, organized by LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA) – an affiliate of the non-profit organization LOYAC.

This initiative is designed to offer valuable training opportunities, equipping young individuals with essential mass communication skills, and preparing them to emerge as influential leaders in the future. The program focuses on imparting fundamental principles of effective communication, enhancing presentation skills, and cultivating the ability to create professional content.

Oud Fashion Talks Conference

For the second consecutive year, Gulf Bank orchestrated the second edition of the Oud Fashion Talks conference. The occasion extended over a two-day period at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre, showcasing the involvement of both international and Kuwaiti designers. The primary objective of the conference was to enhance the capability of Kuwaiti designers in capturing the attention of their global counterparts through the brilliance and allure of their designs.



This year, the bank made significant efforts to improve the conference by increasing the number of participating designers and introducing workshops for the exchange of experiences between international and Kuwaiti designers. These efforts are geared towards assisting young designers in gaining fresh insights, ensuring they stay updated on the latest developments in renowned fashion houses worldwide.

GB Fit Sports Week

As part of its continuous commitment to promoting community sustainability and fostering healthier lifestyles, Gulf Bank successfully wrapped-up the Ramadan GB Sports Week event at Al-Shaheed Park. The week-long event witnessed a significant turnout from the public, offering them an ideal opportunity to engage in exercise activities under the guidance of highly qualified trainers while enjoying the splendid weather.

Ramadan Food Baskets (Majla) Distribution

As part of its strategic partnership with the Kuwait Food and Relief Bank, Gulf Bank has distributed Ramadan food baskets (Majla) to families in need facing challenging living conditions. This initiative highlights the bank's notable commitment to social responsibility and aligns with its leading role in promoting the principles of sustainability within society.

Distribution of Iftar Meals

In collaboration with the Kuwait Food and Relief Bank, Gulf Bank distributed Iftar meals to those in need across specific areas of Kuwait. The initiative aims to bring joy to the hearts of individuals facing challenges, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

Distribution of Electrical Appliances

Gulf Bank actively engaged in a humanitarian campaign led by the Red Crescent Society, by distributing electrical appliances to families facing economic challenges across Kuwait. This active involvement highlights the bank's commitment to promoting community sustainability, supporting the initiatives of civil society organizations in assisting underprivileged families, and fostering joy in households in need, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Easing the Burden of Debtors

As a part of its charitable endeavors during the holy month of Ramadan, Gulf Bank took part in the "Closest First" campaign, organized by the Takaful Charity Foundation, for the second consecutive year. The initiative aims to alleviate the distress of debtors facing economic challenges, burdened with debts and struggling due to their financial circumstances.

“Nuqsat Al-Khamees”

For the third consecutive year, as part of a series of diverse community events and initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, Gulf Bank hosted "Nuqsat Al-Khamees" in collaboration with numerous Kuwaiti restaurants and bakeries. The event aimed to revive this authentic Kuwaiti tradition, strengthen the bank's ties with the community, and, on the other hand, support SMEs by assisting them in marketing their products.

Distribution of Refreshments After Ramadan Qiyam Prayers

As a part of its community-driven initiatives, Gulf Bank took the lead in distributing water bottles and refreshing cold beverages to worshipers in several mosques after performing Qiyam prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.

Iftar Gathering with the Ministry of Interior

Recognizing the crucial role played by the men of the Ministry of Interior in ensuring community safety, Gulf Bank participated in a Ramadan Iftar with the General Directorate of the Coast Guard Base in Fintas. The event served as an expression of gratitude to all men of the Ministry of Interior, acknowledging their exceptional contributions in safeguarding the community. It highlighted their unwavering readiness to fulfill their national duty under any circumstances.

GB Masterclass Series

Gulf Bank continued to advance the GB Masterclass series, collaborating with experts in diverse fields such as cooking, photography, flower arrangement, design and style, Arabic calligraphy/writing, and other subjects of interest to the public and customers. Each session spanned a continuous two hours.

The Off-Road Challenge

In a commitment to reinforce the principles of social sustainability and its ongoing support for youth, Gulf Bank initiated the second edition of the Off-Road Challenge. Numerous young SUV enthusiasts participated, given the opportunity by Gulf Bank to indulge in their favorite sport. The event offered a platform for them to savor the thrill of challenges and competitions, all while competing for valuable prizes.

Sponsorship of the Kuwait Track Challenge Event

Gulf Bank played a pivotal role as the primary sponsor for the second edition of the Kuwait Track Challenge event, conducted at Kuwait Motor City over a span of two days, attracting the participation of 40 competitors.

Qout Market Sponsorship

Gulf Bank continued its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs by serving as the main sponsor of Qout Market, the largest market in Kuwait that brings together local farmers, craftsmen, and food enthusiasts in one place. The event attracted more than 15,000 visitors.



Coral Donation to the Environment Public Authority



In its commitment to promoting environmental sustainability, Gulf Bank contributed by donating a quantity of corals to the Environment Public Authority for recycling. The corals were subsequently transported to the Jahra Reserve, highlighting the significance of their reuse in environmental preservation. This initiative further enhances the reserve's ability to function as an ideal environment for wildlife.



Recycling Electronic Waste



Aligned with international standards and guidelines for environmental protection, the bank securely disposed of approximately 22.3 tons of e-waste over two years, with 18 tons processed in the last year. This electronic waste encompassed items such as tablets, printers, monitors, keyboards, phones, servers, switches, wires, and various metals.

Continuous Support for the Diraya Campaign

For the third consecutive year, Gulf Bank continued to support the “Let’s Be Aware” (Diraya) campaign by familiarizing its customers with secure avenues for savings and investment. The bank also provided education on the risks of electronic fraud through various channels, including social media, its website, and diverse media outlets.

Effective Utilization of Social Media Channels

Gulf Bank presented its innovative approach to social media at a regional conference organized by social media management expert, Sprinklr. The event included representatives from several international companies and platforms, including Meta, TikTok, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn. These platforms provided insights into the latest updates and new features that companies and business owners can leverage to connect with their audiences in a meaningful and engaging manner.