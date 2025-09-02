National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has unveiled its Sustainable Finance offering, a key step in supporting individuals and corporates in their shift towards environmentally responsible practices in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The new offering is designed to promote eco-friendly alternatives while driving inclusive economic growth. For individuals, it includes tailored financing for electric and hybrid vehicles, home solar energy integration, water recycling systems and smart home technologies. Corporate clients can access financing for sustainability-linked projects focused on environmental conservation and social impact.

To encourage adoption, National Finance is offering up to 1% lower preferential financing rates on eligible sustainable products and zero processing fees on approved projects. Corporate and SME clients will also benefit from expert guidance provided by the company’s specialised staff to help them embed sustainable practices into their operations.

Commenting on the launch, Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, said:

“Sustainability is the need of the hour; a shared responsibility that calls for collective action. At National Finance, we are deeply committed to this cause and driven by the belief that change begins with enabling action. Our Sustainable Finance solutions are designed to empower individuals and businesses to make responsible decisions that preserve resources, uplift communities, and contribute to Oman’s environmental goals.”

National Finance’s sustainability drive has been reinforced by a landmark partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. IFC has extended funding to the company, enabling the accelerated rollout of sustainability-linked financing solutions and the expansion of support for high-impact environmental and social projects.

In 2024, National Finance introduced its Sustainability Strategic Framework, a roadmap to integrate ESG principles, promote inclusive economic growth, support SMEs and youth empowerment, and minimise environmental impact. The framework also focuses on national talent development and community engagement through the company’s Himmah volunteer team.

Through its Sustainable Finance offering, National Finance is positioning itself as a key partner in Oman’s green transition, supporting climate action, fostering inclusive growth and advancing ESG-led business practices across the Sultanate. -TradeArabia News Service

