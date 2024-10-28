Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a resounding success for its first-ever Travel Fair, held on Saturday, October 26th at The Gulf Hotel, Bahrain, and extended for a second day on Sunday October 27th due to overwhelming response.

The event has attracted thousands of enthusiastic travelers who took advantage of exclusive discounts up to 50% on flights to popular destinations. Top destinations booked included London, Bangkok, Istanbul, Delhi, and various GCC cities.

The Fair, featuring a range of family-friendly activities, generated substantial local and regional media coverage, including significant engagement across social media platforms. Daily raffles, conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, provided attendees with opportunities to win attractive prizes.

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.

