Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will increase its direct flights between Bahrain International Airport and Singapore Airport to a daily service by the end of October. The expanded schedule will see Gulf Air operating seven weekly flights out of Bahrain International Airport, up from the current three, offering passengers greater convenience and flexibility.

The non-stop service from Bahrain will operate daily on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the world-renowned Falcon Gold class. With 26 lie-flat beds, the luxury cabin offers increased personal space, gourmet meals and enhanced in-flight entertainment. Guests in Economy can benefit from on-board free Wi-Fi, customized menus and kids activity packs, all whilst experiencing Gulf Air’s signature Arabic hospitality.

This development is part of Gulf Air's broader strategy to strengthen its global network, focusing on key destinations in Asia and the Middle East. The move is expected to cater to the growing demand for travel between the two countries, bolstering connectivity for both business and leisure travelers.

Since its inception in 2021, the Singapore route has been a cornerstone of Gulf Air's network, reflecting the city-state's status as a leading global hub for commerce and tourism. The introduction of daily flights will further elevate this destination and cater to the needs of a wider range of travelers.

A Gulf Air spokesperson shared the airline’s excitement about the increased frequency, stating: “Gulf Air has been instrumental in connecting Bahrain to the world. This strategic move strengthens our global network while offering passengers enhanced flexibility and access to one of Asia’s most vibrant hubs, ultimately unlocking new opportunities for travelers. By fostering these connections, Gulf Air solidifies its role as a key driver of economic growth and cultural exchange."

Travel industry experts believe the increased frequency on the Bahrain-Singapore route will have a positive impact on both tourism and business travel, reinforcing ties between the two regions. Daily flights are expected to provide improved flexibility for travelers and enhanced connections to Gulf Air’s wider network, which spans across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

The announcement comes as Gulf Air continues to invest in its fleet and services, focusing on providing a premium travel experience characterized by authentic Arabian hospitality and modern comfort. The daily flights will benefit passengers looking for efficient travel options, whether for business, leisure, or transit purposes.

The flight departs Bahrain International Airport (BAH) daily at 11:55 PM and arrives at Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) at 12:30 PM. The return flight departs Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) at 8:25 PM and arrives at Bahrain International Airport (BAH) at 11:55 PM (all times are local).

For more information on the updated flight schedule and booking details, passengers can visit www.gulfair.com or contact their local Gulf Air office.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com,

Instagram: @gulfair

LinkedIn: Gulf Air

Twitter (X): @GulfAir

For media enquiries:

Gulf Air Group Corporate Communications:

Phone: +973 17353454

E-mail: Corporate.Communications@gulfairgroup.bh