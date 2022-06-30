Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, will move back its operations to Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport; effective tomorrow 01 July 2022. All Gulf Air flights between Bahrain and London – a total of 02 scheduled daily flights – will arrive and depart from Terminal 4.

Speaking of this development, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said “We are delighted to commence operations to and from London Heathrow Airport to our original home at Terminal 4 – further facilitating and enhancing passenger movement and comforts on the ground. All passengers travelling with Gulf Air can now enjoy a modern, efficient and passenger-friendly facility in Terminal 4. With the broad scope of facilities on offer we anticipate our passengers will be delighted with all that the terminal has to offer.”

Due to this migration, some facilities in Terminal 4 will not open due to regulatory challenges at London Heathrow Airport, and therefore the Gulf Air Falcon Gold Lounge in Terminal 4 will not be available for now until further notice.

Gulf Air has had a strong presence in the United Kingdom since its first flight to London in 1970, and currently operates a double daily service to London Heathrow Airport offering passengers a choice of morning and evening flights. Further information on Gulf Air’s London operations can be found by visiting the airline’s website gulfair.com.

-Ends-