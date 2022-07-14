Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced the launch of its Flight Pass system in partnership with Option Town. This new product will allow our passengers to purchase flights in bulk.

Commenting on the airline’s new feature, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said “We are constantly working to add new features that would add value to flying with Gulf Air, so we are delighted to add a new product that will provide our customers with more benefits and ease when traveling with the airline. Our professional team succeeded again in reaching for higher levels of travel comfort, and I thank them for achieving this goal”.

The Flight Pass system will allow passengers to buy discounted tickets in bulk, amend bookings, and cancel bookings depending on the restrictions passenger booked the flights on. More information can be found on the link www.gulfair.com/flightpass.

