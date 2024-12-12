Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of seasonal flights for the Summer of 2025 to Nice, France, starting on May 22, and operating throughout the summer until September 28; and to Geneva, Switzerland, starting on June 03, to September 12. The airline will operate two weekly flights from Bahrain to both Nice and Geneva via Milan.

These routes will be served by Gulf Air’s state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering passengers superior travel experience, with a modern and spacious cabin, comfortable seating, and advanced in-flight entertainment systems.

Renowned for its natural attractions and luxurious lifestyle, summer 2025 marks the comeback on Nice for the fourth consecutive year as a Gulf Air seasonal destination, while the airline will build on the success of its Geneva route in summer 2024 by bringing this favorite financial and leisure hub back to Gulf Air network for the second consecutive summer.

The flights from Bahrain via Milan to Nice will depart on Thursday and Sunday at 01:40 am, and from Nice via Milan to Bahrain at 09:50 am, while flights from Bahrain via Milan to Geneva will operate on Tuesday and Friday at 01:40 am, and from Geneva via Milan to Bahrain at 09:40 am.

The launch of these seasonal flights reflects Gulf Air's strategic expansion plans within the European market, focusing on key leisure and business destinations. Additional destinations to the Gulf Air network will be announced in the coming months.

For more information on the flight schedule and booking details, passengers can visit gulfair.com or contact their local Gulf Air office.

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: gulfair.com

Further information, please contact:

Email: corporate.communications@gulfairgroup.bh