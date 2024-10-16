Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, marked a significant milestone with a celebration of 50 years of operations between Bahrain and Egypt at the Marriott Mena House, Cairo Hotel. This event highlighted Gulf Air's dedication to serving key destinations in the region, enhancing connectivity, and building longstanding partnerships.

The celebration served as a testament to the success of Gulf Air's Cairo route and welcomed a distinguished group of attendees, including H.E. Mrs. Fawzia Zainal, Bahrain's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Egyptian Holding Company for Airport and Air Navigation, and Cairo Airport Company. The event also hosted representatives from several airlines, Gulf Air's partners, corporates, cargo agents, Arab League representatives, and members from Global Distribution System (GDS) - Sabre, Amadeus, and Galileo.

Since launching its Cairo route in 1974, Gulf Air has demonstrated a commitment to service excellence, reflected in its consistent passenger growth. This has been particularly remarkable over the past five years, with a 162% increase in passenger numbers. Today, Gulf Air connects Cairo to key markets like Bahrain, GCC countries, Bangkok, Manila, and destinations within India. The airline operates double daily flights to and from Cairo International Airport, utilizing a mixed fleet of B787, A320, A32N, A32D, A321, and A31N aircraft.

Gulf Air's Director of Sales, Joanna Patterson, commented, “This 50-year milestone is a testament to Gulf Air's enduring commitment and the significant contributions of our stakeholders in both Bahrain and Egypt. We are deeply grateful for their trust and collaboration as we continue to connect people and businesses, further strengthening the vital relationship between Bahrain and Egypt.”

Gulf Air's presence in Egypt is strengthened by its longstanding and successful partnership with its partners in Cairo, spanning over 50 years. With its strong presence in Cairo and deep-rooted economic ties, Gulf Air continues to be a key aviation hub, further strengthening relations between Bahrain and Egypt.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com,

