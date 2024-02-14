Resumption of flights to Malaga in Spain and Mykonos in Greece

Increased frequencies to Manchester, Rome, Milan and Muscat.

Manama, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces new summer destinations starting from June to September, including new attractive routes to Geneva in Switzerland and Rhodes in Greece, while resuming flights to Malaga in Spain and Mykonos in Greece. The four destinations will be operated through two weekly flights to Geneva by A321neo and two weekly flights to Rhodes and Mykonos by Airbus A320neo, and three weekly flights to Malaga by Boeing B787-9.

Geneva through Milan, from June 4th to September 27th.

Malaga, from June 17th to September 28th.

Mykonos linked with Rhodes, from June 1st to September 28th.

Additionally, in a move to cater to the growing demands of passengers, Gulf Air will increase flights to Manchester operated by Boeing B787-9, Rome, Milan, and Muscat operated by its fleet of Airbus A321neo offering passengers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity.

The flights to Manchester, UK, will increase from four to five times a week, commencing on July 5th.

The flights to Rome via Milan, Italy, will increase from three to six flights, and Milan from daily to 10 weekly flights, commencing on July 2nd.

The flight to Muscat, Oman, will increase from nine to sixteen weekly flights, commencing on April 15th.

Gulf Air passengers can stay updated on flight timings by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application or by visiting Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Pooja Rekhi-Sharma at pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com