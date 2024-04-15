Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Gulf Air Pilots Trade Union (GAPTU) announced that they had reached a positive and amicable conclusion regarding the terms and conditions of Pilots employment such as allowances that had been in dispute for several years.

Both parties had been engaged in protracted negotiations, and jointly agreed that the results of the negotiations represent an important foundation for the future success of the Company.

