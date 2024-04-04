Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will launch four weekly flights from Bahrain to Munich, Germany starting July 2024.

This move is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its network throughout Europe, offering passengers an array of options while meeting their increasing demand for both leisure and business travel.

Gulf Air will operate from Bahrain International Airport to Munich International Airport, ensuring convenient connectivity using its Airbus 321neo aircraft.

In addition to the Munich route, the airline continues to strengthen its European presence through seasonal destinations, including the recently added summer flights to Nice Geneva, Malaga, and Bodrum.

The addition of Munich increases the airline’s Germanic operations to 11 weekly flights, as Gulf Air operates daily flights to the cosmopolitan city of Frankfurt. The first scheduled flight between Bahrain and Germany was operated in 1986, when Gulf Air’s inaugural flight from the Kingdom of Bahrain to Frankfurt commenced.

Gulf Air passengers can stay updated on flight timings by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application or by visiting the Gulf Air website gulfair.com.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com, Instagram: @gulfair

LinkedIn: Gulf Air, Twitter (X): @GulfAir

For media enquiries:

Gulf Air Group Corporate Communications:

E-mail: Corporate.Communications@gulfairgroup.bh