Dubai, UAE - Heather Mills, pioneer of plant-based innovation in the food sector, is launching her latest breakthrough at Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest annual food and beverage exhibition. Her new brand, No Bloat, presents a range of scientifically validated, gut-friendly meals designed for people with food sensitivities, particularly those affected by FODMAPs [Fermentable, Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols]. Set to showcase the range to distributors, retailers, and foodservice partners at Gulfood, the brand combines scientific credibility, natural nutrition, and true convenience, redefining the possibilities of gut-friendly food.

The No Bloat meals are 100% low FODMAP, microdosed to precise tolerances, and authenticated by Monash University. The range is further supported by the pioneering Functional Gut Clinic in London and well-respected nutritionist, Dr Michael Klaper, giving consumers and healthcare professionals complete confidence in their digestive safety.

Unlike typical ready-to-eat meals, No Bloat meals use 100% natural ingredients and a freeze-drying process that preserves nutrients, flavour, and texture without additives or preservatives. Lightweight and convenient, each meal can be prepared in just 8 minutes with hot water – ideal for travel, work, or outdoor activities.

“No Bloat is the culmination of decades of experience, research, and personal challenge. After facing severe digestive issues myself, I knew there had to be a way to enjoy food without fear or discomfort. With No Bloat, we’ve created meals that are scientifically proven, nutritionally complete, and convenient, so everyone can eat with confidence, whether at home, at work, or on the move. This is not just about food; it’s about reclaiming freedom, health, and enjoyment for anyone affected by gut sensitivities.” said Heather Mills, Founder of No Bloat.

Heather Mills is no stranger to firsts in the food industry. She created the world’s first vegan meat-free burger in the 1990s and went on to develop the first plant-based Domino’s cheese, the first Vegan McDonald’s burger, Applewood vegan cheese, and the first fish-free steak.

Her newest innovation was inspired by her personal struggle with Lyme disease, which caused severe digestive challenges and nearly resulted in major surgery. Determined to find a solution, Heather spent years studying the gut and testing thousands of food substances, ultimately identifying FODMAPs as a key trigger for digestive discomfort.

For more information, visit www.nobloat.com.

About No Bloat:

No Bloat is a pioneering gut-friendly meal brand founded by Heather Mills, dedicated to providing scientifically validated, low FODMAP meals for people with food sensitivities. Authenticated by Monash University and supported by leading nutritionists and the Functional Gut Clinic in London, No Bloat combines natural, nutrient-rich ingredients with innovative freeze-drying technology to deliver convenient, ready-to-eat meals without additives or preservatives. Designed for home, work, or travel, the range empowers consumers to enjoy food with confidence, comfort, and complete digestive safety.

Media Contact:

Cleo Mazari

TEN by TishTash

Cleo@tishtash.com