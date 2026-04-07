DUBAI, UAE – Grovy Developers, an award-winning real estate developer in Dubai, has confirmed steady progress on its residential project, RIVO by Grovy, in Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC). Al Ishrak Contracting Company L.L.C. has been appointed as the main contractor for the project, scheduled to mobilise on the construction site this month.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony in November 2025, construction at RIVO is progressing on schedule. The enabling works are in their final phase with piling and shoring works now near completion.

With enabling works concluding on track, the project is ready to advance into the next construction phase in line with its Q4 2027 handover commitment.

Positioned as a vibrant residential landmark bringing fresh energy to DLRC, the design-focused development includes 133 units with prices starting from AED 690,000 for studios.

As part of the company’s ongoing delivery discipline, Grovy has fast-tracked procurement of key materials for RIVO to secure timely delivery and avoid supply chain bottlenecks. Site supervision has been reinforced through weekly coordination meetings and live tracking of milestones to ensure construction activity remains aligned with the schedule.

Grovy has implemented construction management software across RIVO’s entire project lifecycle, reflecting the company’s commitment to proptech-led development. This approach was recently recognised at PropTech Connect Middle East 2026, where Grovy received the Digital Developer award.

Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, said: "We are making steady progress every day towards our milestones for RIVO. The appointment of our main contractor marks the next step in our delivery programme. Our focus has always been on timely delivery, and our progress with RIVO reflects the confidence and resilience that underpin Dubai.”

For more information, please contact:

Budgie PR

Nicola Ellegaard

nicola@budgiepr.com

www.budgiepr.com

Please visit the newsroom to download the high-res images.

About Grovy

Grovy Developers launched in 1985 in India with residential and commercial developments in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The company has delivered more than 100 projects. In 2015, Grovy expanded its operations to the UAE to develop residential real estate across the mid-market, premium, and luxury segments. The company applies its expertise in space planning to develop projects with smart home technology and premium amenities. Grovy has completed Alcove, Aria, and Aura in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle. The developer also operates in Dubai Islands and Dubailand.

For more information, visit www.grovy.ae.