Dubai — Group-IB, a global cybersecurity leader, is pleased to announce the signing of a distribution agreement with Tech First Gulf, a leading value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The partnership, signed in May 2023, will see Tech First Gulf promote Group-IB’s full stack of sector-leading cybersecurity solutions to its wide network of valued vendors and resellers in the Middle East and western, eastern, and central Africa, creating pathways for the localized delivery of Group-IB products and services.

The agreement covers Group-IB’s entire Unified Risk Platform ecosystem, comprising Threat Intelligence, Attack Surface Management, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed XDR, and Business Email Protection, along with Group-IB’s sector-leading services such as Incident Response, Audit & Consulting, and Cybersecurity Training. Group-IB’s cybersecurity solutions are recognized as some of the best in class by leading independent research firms Gartner, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan.

Tech First Gulf specializes in providing cutting edge IT products and services to its network of 2,500-plus partners across the Middle East and Africa. The company, which has a network of 11 regional MEA offices, specializes in providing added value to companies in key verticals such as government, BFSI, oil and gas, and health care. Group-IB’s products and services will feature heavily within Tech First Gulf’s growing cybersecurity offering.

“Group-IB is actively working to develop its regional partner network in Africa, and partnering with Tech First Gulf, a distributor that shares Group-IB’s mission of fighting against cybercrime, is another achievement for the company. We don't simply provide services to our partners; we cultivate relationships and prioritize value creation for both the distributor and the end client. We look forward to leveraging Tech First Gulf’s extensive expertise of the African market to provide a greater level of cybersecurity services for public and private organizations on the continent, and across the broader MEA region,” Ashraf Koheil, Group-IB’s Regional Sales Director META, said.

“We are excited to announce our new distribution agreement with Group-IB, a leading provider of cyber security solutions, for the MEA region. By combining TFG’s regional knowledge with Group-IB’s global experience, we will be able to provide tailored cyber security solutions that meet the unique challenges and requirements of this region. We are confident that this collaboration will be a significant step forward in strengthening the cyber security posture of businesses in MEA, and we look forward to this strategic partnership with Group-IB,” Akashdeep Singh, Tech First Gulf’s Chief Strategy Officer, said.

Group-IB continues to monitor and respond to active and emerging digital threats in the MEA region from the company’s Digital Crime Resistance Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Group-IB Threat Intelligence discovered that, between H2 2021 and H1 2022, 150 MEA companies had data leaked on dedicated leak sites by ransomware gangs following successful attacks. This research, published in Group-IB’s Hi-Tech Crime Trends 2022/2023 report, also revealed that Israel (23 companies), South Africa (21) and Turkey (14) were the most affected MEA countries by ransomware attacks in the recording period.

About Group-IB

Group-IB, with its headquarters in Singapore, is one of the leading solutions providers dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, investigating high-tech crimes, identifying online fraud, and protecting intellectual property. The company’s Threat Intelligence and Research Centers are located in the Middle East (Dubai), Asia-Pacific (Singapore), and Europe (Amsterdam).

Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform is an ecosystem of solutions that understands each organization’s threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real-time from a single interface. The Unified Risk Platform provides complete coverage of the cyber response chain. Group-IB’s products and services consolidated in Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform include Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence, Managed XDR, Digital Risk Protection, Fraud Protection, Attack, Surface Management, Business Email Protection, Audit & Consulting, Education & Training, Digital Forensics & Incident Response, Managed Detection & Response, and Cyber Investigations.

Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence system has been named one of the best in its class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. Group-IB’s Managed XDR, intended for proactively searching for and protecting against complex and previously unknown cyber threats, has been recognized as one of the market leaders in the Network Detection and Response category by KuppingerCole Analysts AG, the leading European analyst agency, while Group-IB itself has been recognized as a Product Leader and an Innovation Leader.

Gartner has named Group-IB a Representative Vendor in Online Fraud Detection for its Fraud Protection. In addition, Group-IB was granted Frost & Sullivan’s Innovation Excellence award for Digital Risk Protection (DRP), an Al-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks and counteracting brand impersonation attacks, with the company’s patented technologies at its core. Group-IB’s technological leadership and R&D capabilities are built on the company’s 20 years of hands-on experience in cybercrime investigations worldwide and over 70,000 hours of cybersecurity incident response accumulated in our leading DFIR Laboratory, High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.

Group-IB is an active partner in global investigations led by international law enforcement organizations such as Europol and INTERPOL. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

Group-IB's experience in threat hunting and cyber intelligence has been fused into an ecosystem of highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions designed to monitor, identify, and prevent cyberattacks. Group-IB's mission is to protect its clients in cyberspace every day by creating and leveraging innovative solutions and services.

About Tech First Gulf

Tech First Gulf (TFG) is a true value-added distributor that offers Gartner leading solutions/technologies across Audio-visual, Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, Extra Low Voltage (ELV) and Volume solutions. With its vast regional infrastructure and focus on next-generation technology solutions, TFG enables business partners to operate more efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.



TFG’s expansive knowledge of the ICT industry and the bio-culture diversity of its workforce enables the organization to provide innovative end-to-end technology, professional solutions, and services to its customers. This is primarily due to the vast product portfolio of the world’s leading IT brands and a committed team driving the adoption of next-generation technologies across the region.

As a regional Value-Added Distributor, their diverse workforce is comprised of ICT industry experts that have vast expertise and experience in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market, powering them to enable organizations to provide end-to-end innovative technology solutions and professional services to their customers.

